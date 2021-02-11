Owen Wilson Shares How Tom Hiddleston Prepared Him For MCU With 'Loki Lectures'

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. With Tom Hiddleston returning in the titular character, it marks the debut of Owen Wilson as Mobius in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He is a middle management member of the Time Variation Authority (TVA). Now, Wilson shared how Hiddleston helped him to get into the character and understand the MCU.

Loki star Owen Wilson reveals how Tom Hiddleston prepared him for MCU debut

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM, Owen Wilson disclosed how Tom Hiddleston explained to him about Loki and MCU while filming. He said that Hiddleston kind of gave him “Loki lectures” on sets. The actor mentioned that for a couple of days, the lead star walked him through everything and the whole lore and showed him clips from the other Marvel movies and how it all fed into the series’ story.

Owen Wilson asserted that it was “really kind” of Tom Hiddleston for telling him about the MCU and about Loki's character. The actor stated that sometimes he described the god of mischief in a way that was useful for him because Wilson’s character Mobius in Loki is kind of interviewing him at some point. So, it kind of worked out doing it that way, he noted.

In the first Loki trailer, Owen Wilson as Mobius is the one who seems to be in charge of Loki at the TVA. The superbeing will jump time and is speculated to be caught by TVA, the authorities who claim to be responsible for monitoring the multiverse and can prune timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. They also take action to prevent other beings from altering the past or future. Mobius is seen showing Loki footage of his past encounter with the Avengers and more. The God of Mischief is most likely to escape TVA and go on other adventures.

Loki cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. Kate Herron will be directing all the episodes of Loki, while Michael Waldron serves as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show. The exact release date of the Marvel series is not revealed yet. Fans are hyped for Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki and see how his story unfolds.

