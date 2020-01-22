Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease,to Seek Medical Assistance In Switzerland

Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, reported International media. The 71-year-old British Singer admitted that he was in constant pain throughout 2019 before saying that it was the most miserable time of his life.

'Problems started last April'

Speaking at an interview in the US, he said that his problems started after he fell at his home last April and underwent surgery. His wife Sarah who was accompanying him to the interview said her husband has “Parkin 2,” which may mean Stage 2 Parkinson’s, an early form of the disease. Explaining the disease she said that it wasn’t like a death sentence but it does affect nerves in the body making life unpredictable.

Read: Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25K Reward For Randy Rhoads' Stolen Guitar

Read: Elton John And Ozzy Osbourne Collaborate With Popular Artists For 'Ordinary Man'

Osbourne who evidently struggled to speak said that a year ago he was in a terrible state and was on heavy medication for surgery, International media reported. Elaborating on his condition he said that he got a lot of numbness down his arms and his legs went cold. He added that at that moment he was unsure if it was Parkinson’s and that was his main problem.

Read: Ozzy Osbourne: The Grammy Award Winner Offers $25K Reward For Randy Rhoads' Stolen Guitar

Read: Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Osbourne also revealed that both, he and his wife plan to travel to Switzerland to seek a specialist as they have already exhausted all the options in the US. The frontman of Black Sabbath had to cancel his show in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena twice due to his illness. The shows have now been rescheduled to October 23, 2020.

In December, Osbourne offered a $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend Randy Rhoads' stolen guitar. He said that he will be offering the money to anyone who can either return or provide information on the person who stole many of the heavy metal antiques, including Rhoads' very first guitar. The 71-year-old Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Osbourne took to social media to offer the reward for information of the stolen instruments from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California last month. Osbourne also shared photographs of the stolen instruments on his official Instagram account.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.