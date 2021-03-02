Paris Hilton Reacts To 'Framing Britney Spears', Talks About Media's Alleged Mistreatment

Hollywood socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton recently spoke out about the times when she alleged she was misrepresented and mistreated by the media. A documentary called Framing Britney Spears was recently released as an edition of 'The New York Times Presents' on FX and FX Hulu, which chronicles the life of Hollywood singer Britney Spears and her rise and fall in the media and other controversies because of it. The documentary has sparked many responses calling into question the media's treatment of Britney Spears and other women.

Paris Hilton, on the latest episode of her podcast of This Is Paris, talked about how she felt when she watched the documentary based on Britney Spears. She spoke about how it all made her "very emotional", and also how she could relate to the issues that Britney Spears faced while describing an interview she did with David Letterman. She talked about how she felt that talk show host, David Letterman, purposefully tried to humiliate her.

Paris Hilton talks about the media's mistreatment

According to Paris Hilton, she was approached many times by David Letterman's team for an interview; however, she always tuned it down. When she had a fragrance line coming out, she finally agreed to go on the program under the condition that he wouldn't bring up Hilton's time in jail. However, Hilton says that Letterman did not keep his word and kept asking her questions like who she met in jail and what she ate there. She also mentioned how during commercial breaks she kept telling "please stop doing this" and "you promised me you wouldn't talk about this and that's the only reason I agreed to come on this show" and Letterman would respond with okay but then bring the topic up during the interview again.

Hilton also spoke about how after the interview was over, she told Letterman she was "never coming on this show again" and, that he had "crossed the line". Hilton also talked about how if the interview was conducted today, Letterman would not "get away" with what happened because "it's such a different world now". However, she also spoke about how Letterman apologized to her and the next interview she did with him was "so much better".

Paris Hilton also spoke about a "disgusting" NSFW joke which comedian and actress Sarah Silverman cracked about her time in jail at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007. She spoke about how she was extremely upset as she was sitting in the audience and was "trying to hold back her tears". Hilton mentioned how she hasn't spoken to Sarah Silverman since then.

More about Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's childhood was frequently in the middle of media attention as the heiress was born into one of the richest and most famous families in the world. She talked about many personal issues of her life in her own documentary called This Is Paris. Paris Hilton's documentary reveals many details about the heiress' life, her childhood and much more. Paris Hilton's documentary was created by Youtube Originals and was shared on her official youtube account.

