Paris Jackson Talks About Self-harm, Says 'Tried To Kill Myself Many Times'

Paris Jackson, daughter of the legendary pop star Michael Jackson, opened up about battling depression and self-harm. Paris, in the latest video of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, confessed that she had tried to kill herself many times. In the latest episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn titled Trauma Partners?, Paris Jackson confirmed that she tried to kill herself several times. Read on to know more about the story:

ALSO READ: Paris Jackson Opens Up About Father Michael Jackson's Death & Fear Of Living In His Shadow

Paris Jackson opens up about battling depression

In Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Jackson revealed that after one suicide attempt she was checked into a therapeutic boarding school located in Utah. Paris reportedly spent her sophomore year and about half of her junior year of high school in the school in Utah.

Talking about the boarding school, she stated, “I couldn’t take it anymore I didn’t have a choice. I was underage, CPS said they would take me if I wasn’t sent there. I learnt a lot about myself. The problems I went there with got fixed, but I left with way more than I came in with.”

Paris Jackson revealed that despite being the only girl amongst four boys she never felt excluded. As she grew up, she stated that her siblings put more effort into making sure that she never felt excluded. Paris said she was only 11 years old when her father died and she had to go from living a relatively healthy lifestyle to living with her grandma, that is, in ''a household that had no rules''. She revealed that she would eat cake and soda all the time as the house was filled with them, and that food became an addiction to her.

ALSO READ: Sia Defends Paris Jackson For Playing Role Of Jesus In Next Movie; Gets Trolled

The actor confessed that she gained a few pounds as well. She also revealed that her journey towards self-discovery began when her cousin called her ''fat'' and after that, she couldn’t eat anymore. Paris stated that she would cut and burn herself but she never feared that she would die because she was the one in control.

She said she always knew how deep she was going. She elaborated by saying, “A cousin called me fat and I was like, okay, so I can't do that anymore, and that's how I fell into self-harm. I would cut and burn myself. I never thought I would die from it because I was the one that was in control of the razor. I knew how deep I was going.”

Paris Jackson, in the series, revealed that she has been taking antidepressants and mood stabilisers which numb ''the good as well as the bad''. She said, “personally I am not a fan of medications. I used to be on antidepressants and mood stabilisers and it just kinda clouded my third eye. I couldn’t laugh as deeply and without them, I laughed until my sides hurt and I can’t breathe. You can't numb the bad without numbing the good.”

ALSO READ: Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Sexuality And Challenges: 'I Was A Little Conflicted'

Paris Jackson revealed that her depression ''comes in waves'' and that ''the lows are miserably low'' and she would still have that ''feeling over feeling nothing at all''. She stated, “the lows are unbearably low, I would still rather that than nothing. Pain is way better than just numb because at least you're feeling something.”

ALSO READ: Paris Jackson Gives Herself A Foot Tattoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.