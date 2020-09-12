Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Wishes Her ‘twin’ On Birthday; Calls Him 'beautiful Soul'

On the occasion of Paul Walker’s birth anniversary, his daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram to post a picture with him. Paul Walker’s daughter took a trip down the memory lane with a childhood picture where the Fast and Furious actor is seen holding baby Meadow in his arms. In the picture, Paul Walker can be seen flashing a wide smile for the picture.

Baby Meadow is spotted giving a crying expression as she looks at the camera for the picture. She also called the picture a moment of realisation as she wrote, “the moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul”. Fans in huge number praised Paul Walker and Meadow Walker’s picture and also cherished memories related to the late actor. Ashley Moore also dropped a sweet comment for Meadow Walker. She wrote, “Love you Meadow! Happy Happy Born Day to the greatest soul! ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’™”. Take a look at Meadow Walker’s Instagram post:

Paul Walker's team shares a picture of Paul Walker and Meadow

Earlier on the occasion of Father’s Day, a picture of Paul Walker and his daughter was shared on the official Instagram handle of Paul Walker by his team. In the monochrome picture, Paul Walker was seen adorably hugging toddler Meadow as the duo flashed a wide smile for the picture. Meadow has been time and again called her father’s mirror image by Paul Walker’s fans. Take a look at this picture:

About Paul Walker

Actor Paul Walker gained major recognition in the iconic franchise, Fast & Furious. The actor gained widespread recognition with his stellar performance in The Young and the Restless and Varsity Blues, before garnering international popularity with The Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor began his career in 1984 as a toddler by appearing in several commercials. He then starred in several television soap operas like Charles in Charge, Throb and I’m Telling.

Walker continued to work in television until 1996, across a number of genres. Paul Walker secured his first leading role in 1987, appearing as Jeremy Beatty in the sitcom Throb. He then portrayed Brandon Collins on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Paul Walker’s first movie role was in the movie Monster in the Closet. Paul Walker's breakthrough role arrived when he starred opposite Vin Diesel in the action film The Fast and the Furious; it was commercially successful, and subsequently launched a media franchise. Paul Walker died in 2013 in a car accident.

