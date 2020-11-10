Phil Collins' Legal Drama Continues As Ex-Wife Levels 'Grossly Exaggerated' Accusations

Phil Collins and Orianne Bates are recently in the news as the legal drama between the two continues. Recently, Phil’s ex-wife Orianne Bates made some serious claims against him, which Phil Collins denied legally. Read ahead to know what the new court filing says about Phil Collins and Orianne Bates and their legal battle.

Phil Collins and Orianne Bates' legal battle continues

According to a report by People, it is stated that as Orianne Bates continues to ask Phil Collin’s half mansion, she also claimed that ex-husband Collins stopped showering and brushing his teeth and also became addicted to anti-depressants. She also stated how he became emotionally and verbally abusive for nearly a year. Phil Collin’s attorney denied these claims recently. Orianne Bates continued with her claims and stated how Phil Collins’ stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with people and as a result, she had to distance herself from him. Adding to it, she also stated how Phil became incapable of being intimate and that he refused to provide any emotional support, love or care for her or their children.

In response to such serious allegations by Orianne Bates, Collins’ attorney filed in court and refuted the claims by describing them as immaterial and impertinent to the case and also said how Bates made these allegations just to extort money from Phil, the report stated.

Phil Collin’s attorney further wrote that the allegations were 'scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and patently false or grossly exaggerated'. He added how these false and scandalous allegations were only put so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Collins’ reputation in an effort to extort money. Even a source close to Collins stated that Orianne was using the home as a weapon against him while Bates’ attorney said that her only motive for remaining in the house was to get a fair settlement, as per the report.

Also Read 'The Masked Singer' Identity: Who Is The Mushroom On 'The Masked Singer'?

Also Read Who Is Broccoli On The Masked Singer? Here Is What The Clues Suggest

These new court filings came recently after Collin had filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for forcible entry into his Miami mansion. She later agreed to vacate the home by mid-January and allowed Collin’s realtor to market and sell the property before they left the house. After Phil Collins and Orianne Bates split in 2008, he had to pay an amount of $46.69 million to her.

Also Read What Happened To Rance Allen, The Gospel Singer, Who Passed Away On Oct. 31?

Also Read Phil Collins Files Suit Against Ex-wife For 'unlawfully Occupying His Property'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.