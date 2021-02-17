Polish Star Adrianna Chlebicka's Movies Other Than 'Squared Love'

Netflix has come up with some of the best romantic-comedy films. From movies like To All the Boys Trilogy to 365 Days, the streaming giant has created some of the most memorable romance movies in the past few years. Netflix has built an impressive library of movies by not only making Netflix originals but also acquiring impressive foreign-language films such as Squared Love. Squared Love is Netflix’s latest romance-comedy film and one of its major highlights is that it is in the Polish language. The film stars Polish actor Adrianna Chlebika in the lead role as Monika/Klaudia. Read on to learn more about the polish actor.

Who is Adriana Chlebicka?

Her IMDb page reveals that Adrianna Chlebicka was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1994 and started acting at the age of 14. Although she has been appearing in films consistently her break out role came with Squared Love (2021). The film debuted on Netflix on February 11. Although Squared Love catapulted the 27-year-old actor to international fame, she has created an audience in her home country for some time now.

Adrianna Chlebicka's movies

Thanks to IMDb, we now know that Chlebicka first appeared on television screens when she was three years old, in the TV series Boża Podszewka (“God’s Lining”). Her career took off in 2009 when she was only 15 years old and had landed a part in two major television series, Television Theatre and Ojciec Mateusz. In 2010 she was cast for two other series Apetyt na zycie (Appetite for Life) and Samo zycie (Life itself). She also had roles in feature films, namely Beijbi blues (Baby Blues) and Historia Roja (History of Roja).

About Squared Love

Squared Love is a Polish romantic comedy set in Warsaw, Poland by the famous polish director Filip Zylber. The cast includes well-known polish actors like Mateusz Banasiuk and Adrianna Chlebicka. The story of Squared Love revolves around Klaudia(Adrianna Chlebicka) who is a school teacher who leads a double life. Her other life being a celebrity model. She does this by changing her hair and makeup to change up her appearance so no one would recognise her in her teaching role. The other main character of the film is Stefan (Mateusz Banasiuk), a celebrity journalist playboy who lives his life to the fullest and enjoys every waking moment.

The film is a typical rom-com where the main characters first fall in love with each other, then some drama happens which threatens their relationship but in the end, they work through their issues and live happily ever after. If you are a fan of rom coms you must check out this film. It's available on Netflix for streaming.

A Sneak Peek into Adrianna Chlebicka's Instagram

Adrianna has over 39,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She mostly posts pictures from her modelling photoshoots and with her friends. Here are some of the most memorable pictures from Adrianna Chlebicka's Instagram handle.

