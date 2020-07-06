Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump In LA With Husband Joe Jonas And Her Mother

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been getting a lot of attention from the media after they announced that they are expecting a baby. Recently, the two were spotted in LA along with Sophie's mother and their dogs. Before this, the two were seen out in the public joining the Black Lives Matter protest. Turner cradled her baby bump in the pictures as they took out the dogs from a stroll. Read more about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Spotted With Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas; See Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted in LA

As the pictures show, Sophie’s baby bump was evident in photographs as she was seen in a strappy white dress with what appeared to be a grey jumpsuit underneath. She accompanied her outfit with a pair of tennis shoes. On the other hand, Joe Jonas, the Sucker singer, went for a white t-shirt and shorts. Both of them can be seen wearing face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 infection. Initially, Sophie Turner had kept her baby bump under wraps for some time, but on June 17, Sophie had first shown her belly in a crop top and a pair of leggings.

Also Read | Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Buy A Family Home As They Prepare To Embrace Parenthood: Reports

The couple tied the knot twice in the year 2019. They first got married in May which was then followed by a bigger ceremony that was held in June. Reportedly, the couple has already purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together. A source also mentioned that the couple is hoping to further expand their family and thus have brought a great family house with plenty of room to raise children.

Also Read | Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas To Be Part Of A Star-studded ‘The Princess Bride’ Remake

More about Sophie Turner

On the professional end, Sophie Turner was last seen in the television series called Survive. The show revolves around a couple of plane crash survivors who step out on a journey trying to survive in the brutal conditions of the frozen north. The show has been written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar and it has been adapted from a novel written by Alex Morel. The show stars Corey Hawkins, Terence Maynard, Laurel Marsden, Elliott Wooster, Lewis Hayes and Makgotso M as prominent characters of the series. The show received a mixed response but Sophie surely managed to impress a number of people with her acting. A critic mentioned that this movie is, “proof that the incredibly talented Sophie Turner is worthy of bigger, better roles”.

Also Read | Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Among The Few Stars To Feature In 'The Princess Bride' Video

Also Read | Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Story Has Been A Magical Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.