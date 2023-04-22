Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Decoding Priyanka Chopra's High-fashion Looks From 2017 To 2019

Priyanka Chopra debuted at the Met Gala in 2017 and in just three appearances has made a strong statement with each ensemble. Here's decoding each of the looks.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Priyanka Chopra
1/5
priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra played muse to Ralph Lauren for her maiden Met appearance in 2017. The trench coat split at the legs to create a sweeping train with the upturned collars adding drama to the beige.

Priyanka Chopra
2/5
priyankachopra/Instagram

For 2018's heavenly bodies theme, Priyanka's Ralph Lauren gown was a bejweled take on the nun's habit. Chopra turned up in maroon red velvet clasped in place with a bejweled netted veil in gold.

Priyanka Chopra
3/5
priyankachopra/Instagram

The veil gave way to an extravangant train adding fluidity to the structured silhouette. The glitter-coated eyes and matching rhinestones on the veil added complexity to the look. 

Priyanka Chopra
4/5
priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka committed to the 2019 Camp theme in her outrageously high fashion Dior ensemble. The caged silver bodice gave way to an organza ballgown skirt travelling in to grey, yellow and red feathers.

Priyanka Chopra
5/5
priyankachopra/Instagram

A tilted crown, messy perm and white eyelashes complemented her feathered cape. Lastly, the unmissable rhinestone bindi tied the look to her Indian roots.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Throwback to Kareena Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's Eid celebrations in past

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Throwback to Kareena Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's Eid celebrations in past
Summer health tips: 5 food items to eat to beat the summer heat

Summer health tips: 5 food items to eat to beat the summer heat