Met Gala 2023: Decoding Priyanka Chopra's High-fashion Looks From 2017 To 2019

Priyanka Chopra played muse to Ralph Lauren for her maiden Met appearance in 2017. The trench coat split at the legs to create a sweeping train with the upturned collars adding drama to the beige.
For 2018's heavenly bodies theme, Priyanka's Ralph Lauren gown was a bejweled take on the nun's habit. Chopra turned up in maroon red velvet clasped in place with a bejweled netted veil in gold.
The veil gave way to an extravangant train adding fluidity to the structured silhouette. The glitter-coated eyes and matching rhinestones on the veil added complexity to the look.
Priyanka committed to the 2019 Camp theme in her outrageously high fashion Dior ensemble. The caged silver bodice gave way to an organza ballgown skirt travelling in to grey, yellow and red feathers.