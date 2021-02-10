Ranveer Singh Sends A Special Gift For 'Jiju' Nick Jonas; The Singer Responds

Ranveer Singh has known Priyanka Chopra for quite a few years now. The duo has worked together in multiple films. Interestingly, it seems that Ranveer has now befriended Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas as well. Known for being quite active and interactive on social media, Ranveer has posted a picture of himself in his Instagram story, where he has addressed Nick Jonas as"jiju" and showed off a “gift” that he has sent for the singer. Have a look at his Instagram story and the reply sent by Nick Jonas as well.

Ranveer Singh’s gift for Nick Jonas

Ranveer Singh is known to be rather straightforward and bold on social media and keeps entertaining his followers on a regular basis with his humorous posts and stories. While he has interacted with many Bollywood celebrities on social media in the past, this time, the actor had a message for popular singer Nick Jonas. Ranveer posed with a customised jar of Nutella which had the name and the face of the singer. Referring to Jonas as “Jiju”, Singh said that the “special consignment” will be coming his way and tagged the official account of Nutella India.

Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, made sure to send his reply. The singer had a good laugh as he shared Ranveer’s story and wrote, "Love it bro!"

Image courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram

Ranveer Singh has been actively involved in his upcoming film 83, which is based on the true story of the Indian Cricket Team's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will also be making an appearance in the film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, has been busy with his involvement in the upcoming season of The Voice, which sees him returning as a judge.

