'Prodigal Son' Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Essayed In This Crime-drama

2019 crime drama series Prodigal Son is one of the widely watched web series. It is created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. The plot of this web series revolves around a former FBI official who now works at the NYPD. When he was a child, he helped with the arrest of his father who was a serial killer. Years later, he has to face his father again after another serial killer copes his modus operandi. Here are details about the cast and the characters they play in the series.

Prodigal Son cast and characters

Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright

Tom Payne played the character of Malcolm Bright in the series. Malcolm once used work in the FBI but now has been demoted to work in the NYPD. He possesses unique abilities to solve crime through the perspective of the criminal. This helps him take notice of things which otherwise might get skipped. He is the most intriguing of the cast of Prodigal Son.

Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo

Lou Diamond Phillips played the character of Gil Arroyo. Arroyo is the lieutenant with the Major Crimes department at the NYPD. Hed was the one who had arrested Malcolm's father for the murders he committed and ever since has been like a father-figure to him. He also hires Malcolm after he was fired from the FBI.

Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly

Halston Sage played the character of Ainsley Whitly. Ainsley is Malcolm's younger sister. She is extremely ambitious and a news reporter for a local channel.

Aurora Perrineau as Detective Dani Powell

Aurora Perrineau played the character of Detective Dani Powell in the series. She is Malcolm's fellow officer at the NYPD. She, too, works under Gil Arroyo and is sympathetic to Malcolm's emotional issues.

Keiko Agena as Dr Edrisa Tanaka

Keiko Agena played the character of Dr Edrisa Tanaka. She is the medical examiner at the NYPD. She is also romantically attracted to Malcolm.

Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly

Bellamy Young played the role of Jessica Whitly. Jessica is Malcolm's mother and a very successful businesswoman. She also suffers from alcoholism and belongs to a high society family as well.

Image courtesy- @prodigalsonfox Instagram

