Rami Malek To Play Mercury In 'Bohemian Rhapsody 2' Again? Queen's Brian May Responds

A few months ago, there were rumours that Bohemian Rhapsody 2 is on its way. Queen fans were overjoyed with this news. But now, Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May has finally spoken about this sequel and whether we will see Rami Malek play the role of Freddie Mercury once again.

Bohemian Rhapsody 2 on the way? Brian May answers

Bohemian Rhapsody is considered to be one of the best musical biopics ever made. The movie showed the rise of the British band, Queen, and specifically focused on the life of its lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie Mercury’s tragic yet eventful life was portrayed on screen by actor Rami Malek. His performance worked wonders for the film and he went on to bag an Oscar for the film.

The film’s release also brought Queen’s iconic track Bohemian Rhapsody back on several music charts. It was rumoured that the film’s success even led to a discussion regarding a sequel. But now, Queen’s real-life lead guitarist Brian May has finally dropped his comment on a potential Bohemian Rhapsody 2.

In an interview with a media portal, Brian May said that he and the band the movie producers dabbled and discussed a possible sequel. But he was quick to add that they also concluded that Bohemian Rhapsody 2 is not possible at the moment. Brian May further added that the situation could change but it still seems difficult.

While talking about Bohemian Rhapsody 2’s storyline, Brian May said that he and the band do not feel that it is the story they want to tell at the moment. He revealed that there were a million things from Queen’s career that were not part of the movie to make it more “watchable”.

When the rumours were swirling regarding Bohemian Rhapsody 2, it was being said that it will take a closer look in the life of Freddie Mercury apart from his life in the band. For those of you who are not aware of this, Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991 due to pneumonia. Hence a second movie might have given fans a look at Mercury’s life post their famous Live Aid, at which point the first movie ended. But now, Brian May’s comment puts a full stop on Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody 2 appearance.

