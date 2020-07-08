Ray Fisher Says NDA Is The Reason Why He Has Not Spoken Up About Joss Whedon

Justice League star Ray Fisher has been making the headlines for a statement about the film’s fill-in director. The actor had previously praised Joss Whedon during a Comic-Con interview, and he recently tweeted about it saying that he takes it back. The actor stated that Whedon’s treatment to the cast is ''improper'' but he cannot reveal anything as he is under a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Read on to know more details:

Ray Fisher says he is under an NDA

Recently, Ray Fisher was seen in an Instagram live session where he was having a Q&A with his fans. During the live session, he also talked about Joss Whedon, who is known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Cabin in the Woods, Speed, and much more. Fisher said that he is still under a contract and a non-disclosure agreement that keeps him from revealing too much about what goes around during the making of the film.

The actor said that he has to be very careful about what he is saying and how he says it or else he will end up with legal issues on his plate and “get sued into oblivion”. The True Detective actor then said that know the specifics of what has happened, that made him change his opinion about the director, cannot be stated at the moment. So people who are willing to know them will have to wait for quite some time, he said. He apologised for not being able to reveal what his fans want to hear from him.

He then said that he needs to get his ''ducks laid out in a row'' so he can handle whatever situation comes his way. The Justice League actor also stated that he does not want to end up being professionally liable or legally liable for anything that follows next. He then said that things will take time but will end up happening and then “we will be able to move on in the world”.

Justice League is a 2017 DCEU film that features an ensemble cast of actors like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Jesse Eisenberg, and others. It went on to be a massive box-office hit and garnered a huge fan base. Fans of the Justice League franchise are all set for the release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League.

