Remember When Martin Scorsese Said MCU Movies Aren't Cinema And Triggered Controversy

Martin Scorsese is one of the most revered figures in cinema. He is widely credited to have changed the landscape of American cinema with his pathbreaking movies like Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Goodfellas, etc. However, it doesn't seem like The Irishman director is fond of comics. In an interview with Empire Magazine, he had mentioned that he did not like the Marvel Universe.

Martin Scorsese on Marvel movies

In October 2019, Martin Scorsese was in England for an interview with the Empire Magazine. He was asked a few questions about the Marvel movies and it didn't go quite well. He said that he tried watching Marvel films, but couldn't make it through all 23 MCU films. The director who is fond of watching films mentioned that Marvel movies 'aren't really cinema'. He added that the closest he can think of such superhero movies is a theme park. He said they are well made and the actors try to do their best in bad circumstances, but it seems like a theme park.

He added that it isn't cinema that portrays human emotions and their psychological experiences to other humans watching it. Later, in an interview with the New York Times, he mentioned that many films are made by talented artists and he respects them. He added that not liking superhero films was a matter of his personal taste and temperament. He watched those films when he had grown up and if he were younger, according to him, he would have liked those films. He shared that movies were about expecting the unexpected and Marvel movies are very predictable.

About Martin Scorcese's contribution to the film industry

Scorsese made his directorial debut with a short film in 1959 called Vesuvius VI and later made What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? for which he received an award as a student. His first feature debut Who's That Knocking at My Door in 1967, which was also written by him, received praise from critics. Martin Scorsese's movies like Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Hugo, Shutter Island, and many other films garnered him immense popularity amongst critics and cinephiles. His recent film was The Irishman and his next film Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to release in 2022.

