Resident Evil Resistance Patch Notes Add New Costumes And Skill Cards

Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical survival horror game from Capcom that has gained much popularity since its release. Developers have recently rolled out a new patch update that implements a number of changes to the various characters and brings tons of new features to the multiplayer game. So let’s take a look at all the changes coming to the game.

Also Read | Fortnite Challenges Week 4: List Of All The Challenges You Need To Complete This Week

Resident Evil Resistance patch notes

New features - Cosmetics

18 new weapon skins added.

21 new Survivor skins added.

7 new Survivor gestures added.

13 new sprays added.

7 new creature skins added,

3 new zombie gestures added.

5 new Mastermind voice lines added.

Sam

A technique skill variant has been added to Sam's Fists of Iron fever skill. it significantly improves the chances of critical hits during Fists of Iron. Every creature hit will further increase the critical hit rate.

A Speedloader skill variant has been added to his Dash Punch personal skill which increases the chance of critical hits for a given period of time.

A Unstoppable skill variant has been added to his Brawler passive skill. He won't be knocked back by a majority of attacks when he uses his fists or melee weapons.

A new Attrition skill variant has been added to his Adrenaline passive skill which will bring down the Fists of Iron cooldown by seconds when a bioweapon or a creature is hit using a Dash Punch.

Martin

A Shockwave skill variant has been added to Martin's Flash Baton fever skill that blinds cams and removes traps that are within a particular range.

A Signal Jammer skill variant has been added to his Makeshift Mine personal skill which puts a Signal Jammer that does not let the Mastermind to use his creatures, traps, and the Ultimate Skill within a range for 15 seconds.

A new Bulletproof skill variant has been added to his Life Hacks passive skill which significantly decreases the damage taken from firearm attachments.

A Minesweeper skill variant has been added to his Sapper passive skill which won't be triggered by traps even when running.

Also Read | Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

January

A new E.I.S. Lockdown skill variant has been added to January's EMP fever skill that will disable the Mastermind E.I.S. for about 15 seconds.

A Malware skill variant has been added to her Overload personal skill that plants a virus and immediately deactivates the targeted cameras when the Mastermind makes use of any skill.

An Anti-Armament skill variant has been added to her Disruptor Rounds passive skill that significantly surges the level of damage dealt to the cameras.

A new Pharmacy skill variant has been added to her Cyber Monday passive skill that makes all the items used for recovery available in the Armory.

Jill

A new Hot Dogger skill variant has been added to Jill's S.T.A.R.S. Armory fever skill that switches the weapon to the Hot Dogger.

A new Dash skill variant has been added to Jill's Evade personal skill that momentarily surges the movement speed when enabled.

A new Run and Gun skill variant has been added to her Delta Force passive skill which surges the movement speed while aiming at targets.

Tyrone

A Rapid Response skill variant has been added to Tyrone's Rally fever skill which surges the movement speed of nearby squad members while the Rally is still active.

A Side-Kick skill variant has been added to his Power Kick personal skill that allows a player to execute a powerful side-kick that causes major damage and increases the cooldown.

A Weapon Handling skill variant has been added to his Firefighter passive skill that decreases the durability depletion of melee weapons.

An Elusive skill variant has been added to his Determination passive skill which won't be grabbed by several creatures when he's running.

Also Read | COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

Daniel

A new Intercept skill variant has been added to Daniel's Bioweapon: Tyrant ultimate skill. This will intercept Survivors near the Tyrant automatically, and knock them down.

A new Frenzy skill variant has been added to his Bloodlust passive skill which improves the movement speed of creatures that are controllable.

A new Invincible skill variant has been added to his Puppeteer passive skill. This temporarily turns all the controllable invincible.

A new Overclock area 2 exclusive card has been added which allows him to utilise some Bio-Energy.

Spencer

A new Refract skill variant has been added to Spencer's Disintegration Field ultimate skill which displays the Disintegration Fields in a given direction.

A new Mod Efficiency skill variant has been added to his Umbrella Tech passive skill that decreases the mod card costs.

A new Battery skill variant has been added to his Bioactivation passive skill. It helps surge the Bio-Energy cap.

A new Invulnerability Anchor area 2 exclusive card has been added for Spencer which helps plant a device. It projects energy tethers to all the creatures nearby and gives them temporary invincibility.

Nicholai

A new Extermination skill variant has been added to Nicholai's Bioweapon: Nemesis ultimate skill. It allows him to render Nemesis invincible and also increases the damage caused.

A new Infection Detection skill variant has been added to his Predator passive skill that allows him to track down infected Survivors.

A new Bioterrorism skill variant has been added to his Firearms Specialist passive skill that turns all the firearms infectious.

A new Sniper Mod area 2 exclusive card is available that turns the firearm duration infinite when held in hand.

Skill Cards

A Teleportation Trap special card that places a trap, sending survivors back to the beginning of the area.

A Detonator is a new Infectious skill card that spawns an infectious Detonator zombie.

A Zombie skill card can spawn two zombies.

An Imposter Zombie skill card spawns a zombie that behaves like a controlled zombie.

A Leghold Trap skill card lays down three Leghold Traps to hold Survivors in one place.

An Airburst Trap skill card lays down a trap that releases powerful bursts of air, throwing away both the survivors and creatures.

A Fortifying Anchor skill card plants a device that emits energy tethers to all the creatures nearby, reducing the damage taken.

An Enhancing Vapor Infection skill card emits a vapour that infects all the creatures in an effective range.

An Enhancing Vapor Berserker skill card emits a vapour that makes all the creatures in an effective range go berserk.

An Enhancing Vapor Regen skill card emits a vapour that allows all the creatures in the effective range to regenerate their abilities.

A Viral Mod Regen skill card allows the newly spawned creatures to regenerate their health, while in hand. There will also be an increase in cost by 1.

A Viral Mod Energy Leech skill card will give Bio-Energy absorbing abilities to all the newly spawned creatures, when in hand. There will be an increase in cost by 1.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It-Out

Image credits: Resident Evil