Rick Ross Agrees To Clear His 'BMF’ For Use In 50 Cent Show On One Condition; Read Here

Feuds between American rappers 50 Cent and Rick Ross have often grabbed the headlines. Recently, Rick Ross' remark during his interview with Billboard grabbed the attention of the audience. In his conversation, Rick Ross agreed to clear one of his tracks for use on 50 Cent‘s upcoming crime series, Black Mafia Family, while stating an unusual condition. The hip-hop veteran also indicated that there is no longer any tensions between them.

Rick Ross's response to 50 cent's desire

Interestingly, the MMG commander shared his thoughts on 50 Cent's recent interview with Billboard, where the G-Unit superstar shared his desire to bring Ross' B.M.F. record to his upcoming Starz TV show Black Mafia Family. Ross stated that he will consider 50's proposal if the latter will post a picture on Instagram of himself standing in front of one of Ross' Wingstop locations with lemon pepper wings in-hand. Ross further demanded that 50 has to take another picture, holding a Belaire bottle to support one of his many business partnerships.

If 50 executes on both, Rozay promised he will go on his Instagram page, like the photos, and will be open to clear the record. Along with a career in music, Ross has embarked on some entrepreneurial endeavours as he owns 25 storefronts of the franchise Wingstop. He is also a partner in rosé wine brand Luc Belaire.

Rick Ross' BMF song

Rick Ross' song B.M.F, which stands for Blowin' Money Fast, was released back in July 2010. It was the second single from Rick Ross' fourth studio album Teflon Don. Rick Ross teamed up with The LOX’s Styles P for their B.M.F music video. 50 cent, who recently gave an interview to Billboard, surprised fans when he replied that he considers Ross BFM song a classic.

Details of 50 cent's upcoming show

Curtis Jackson is expanding his footprint at Starz. The premium cable network has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for drama series Black Mafia Family. It will mark the fifth scripted show that the rapper and prolific producer has in the works there.

