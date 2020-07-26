Rihanna Trivia: All You Need To Know About Her Favourite Food, Drinks And More

Robyn Rihanna Fenty aka Rihanna is a popular Barbadian singer, who is one of the most successful pop stars of the modern era. Reportedly in 2020, Forbes featured Rihanna at the first position in their 'World's Top 10 Richest Female Singers' in the 2020 edition of 'Self-Made Women'. Rihanna rose to fame after recording the song Umbrella which became a signature song in her career topping many music charts.

Rihanna won several awards and nominations for the song. The song won two awards at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007. During the 2008 Grammy Awards, Umbrella also received a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration from Rihanna and Jay-Z. Her most successful songs include Disturbia, Stay, Work, Diamonds, Rude Boy, Love The Way You Lie, Russian Roulette, Wild Thoughts, to name a few. Rihanna has a million followers all over the world. She is also known for her philanthropic work apart from her chart-topping songs. With all that said now, read on to know interesting trivia about her:

Rihanna’s trivia: Favourite food, dessert, drinks

According to celebrityinside website, Rihanna's favourite food is Callaloo. Callaloo is actually a popular Caribbean vegetable dish which is made by indigenous leaf vegetable. Rihanna's favourite dessert includes chocolate ice cream and cheesecake. Her favourite drinks include Vodka and cocktail.

Apart from this, Rihanna's favourite perfume is ROGUE by herself and Favorite movie is Napolean Dynamite. Her favourite designer is Zac Posen and her favourite restaurant is by Giorgio Baldi.

Rihanna news

Recently, the pop icon used her charitable organisation named The Clara Lionel Foundation, to support mental health services amid the ongoing social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA. As per reports, the donation is provided to help address mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss, and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago.

According to a statement given by CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas to Just Jared, the funds were used to support local food banks serving at-risk communities in the US. It was stated that the money will be used for the acceleration of testing and care in Haiti and Malawi and healthcare worker training.

Promo Image courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

