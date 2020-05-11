Rihanna's Most Memorable Songs From Her Album 'Anti'

Rihanna's music has always grabbed attention. The sensational singer has effortlessly engaged and entertained her fans with her enthralling music. Rihanna's songs that remain widely popular include Work, Consideration, Stay, Kiss It Better, Diamonds, Umbrella, Don't Stop The Music, and many more. Listed below are some of the most memorable songs from Rihanna's Anti album. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Memorable songs from Rihanna's Anti album

Work

Rihanna's popular song Work from the Anti album won many awards. The singer had fans flooding the video with likes and comments. The popular song is directed by director X and Tim Erem. Rihanna's song work worked quite well for her, especially with the sensational video and evocative lyrics.

Kiss It Better

This is another sensational song by the popular singer, Rihanna. The song Kiss It Better's monochrome video simply adds to the beautiful lyrics. The song's lyrics have impressed fans and critics. It is widely considered to be one of Rihanna's best songs.

Consideration

This is another song by Rihanna from the Anti album. The song received high praise from fans for its distinctive tone and evocative lyrics. Rihanna even won many awards and accolades for her songs from this album.

