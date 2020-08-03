Rita Ora Shares Sultry Pictures Of Herself As She "got Bored Sunbathing"

Singer Rita Ora recently took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared topless pictures of herself. The singer never shies away from flaunting her figure on social media handles and her recent pictures have been grabbing eyeballs. She asked in her Instagram post that who else gets bored sunbathing as she shared her sultry pictures.

The singer wrote in her caption, "Sunbathing series. Starts now.... who else gets bored when sunbathing?" Rita Ora was seen wearing layered gold necklaces and stacked bracelets. She showed off her blonde hair as she posed for the camera. Check out some of the pictures below.

As soon as the pictures of Rita Ora went up on social media, it got noticed by fans and fellow celebrities. They inundated the post with their reactions and comments. There were numerous fans who commented on the picture telling the singer that she looked stunning. Several other fans reacted to her caption and admitted to getting bored while sunbathing. Some fans wrote in comments how gorgeous she was looking. Others called Rita Ora a queen and a hero. Check out some of the comments below.

Previously also, Rita Ora had posted some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. The actor was seen wearing a black bikini top and beautiful gold intricate necklace, bracelets, rings and earrings. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front

In 2019, Rita Ora released 3 songs where she was the lead artist. She worked with 6lack in Only Want You, in Carry On she worked with Kygo and in Ritual, she worked with Tiesto and Jonas Blue. Ritual became a popular song and was well received by fans. The singer was featured in R.I.P. which was a song by Mexican singer Sofia Reyes and singer Anitta was also featured in the song with Rita Ora.

Rita Ora launched her new song, How To Be Lonely, on March 27, 2020. The new song is being loved by the audience and is being appreciated ever since its release. The lyrics of the song talk about a woman and her take on love and loneliness. The video and the lyrics seem to be the most liked part of the newly launched song. Have a look at the song How To Be Lonely here.

