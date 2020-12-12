'Riverdale' Costume Department Gives A Thoughtful Gift To Vanessa Morgan; Check It Out

Riverdale cast regular Vanessa Morgan received a rather special gift from the costume department of the hit CW show. The image of the same can be found below. As one can see, the gift is, in fact, for Vanessa Morgan's baby boy, who is expected to take birth in January. The image that can be found below is that of a black leather jacket that has the infamous 'Southside Serpents' logo on it. Morgan shared the picture with a heart-warming reaction to the same.

Here is that image for all to see:

😭 My gift from the Riverdale Costume department. pic.twitter.com/AFX02aYDaN — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 11, 2020

For those in need of some context, the logo on the jacket is a near-direct reference to the Riverdale cast member's character, Toni Topaz, on the show. Morgan's character, Toni Topaz, went to the fictional institution of Southside high that was a part of CW's Riverdale universe.

Early on in the show, the viewers learn that the mayor of the city had to shut down the institution on account of finding out about the existence of a methamphetamine lab in the school's basement. Southside Serpents is the name of the antagonist group that hails from the dismembered institution. Early on in the show, it was suspected that the group was creating troubles in the life of the protagonists on behalf of Topaz. But, a handful of revelations on the part of Morgan's character helped her in clearing the air with those affected.

Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy:

Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy announcement was made official by the actor herself on July 24th of this year. In the post that can be found below, one can see an ecstatic Morgan throwing what looks like blue chalk powder during what seems to be a gender reveal party. The actor had a few additional things to say along with the reveal post that can be found below. Vanessa Morgan's baby is due in January of next year.

Here is that post for all to see:

