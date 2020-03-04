Robert Pattinson’s ‘How To Be’ And Other Films That Explore Existentialism

Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular faces in the industry today. He managed to capture all our hearts with his role in the Twilight Saga series. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming DC Comics’ Batman movie. This has been one of his most anticipated films until now and fans are waiting for it. His film, 'How to Be' is one of his most underrated films, according to his fans. The film explores the concept of existentialism. Here are other such films that explore existentialism:

Films based on existentialism

1. How to Be (2008)

Robert Pattinson’s 2008 film focused on Art, a young man who is going through a phase of a quarter-life crisis. Directed by Oliver Irving, the film also starred Rebecca Pidgeon and Jeremy Hardy in pivotal roles. The film received positive feedback from critics all around the world. Pattinson also bagged the Best Actor award at the 2008 Strasbourg International Film Festival.

2. Eat Pray Love (2010)

Julia Roberts played the lead role in this Ryan Murphy-directorial. The film was based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s novel of the same name. The film also starred Javier Bardem, James Franco, Richard Jenkins and Viola Davis alongside Roberts. The film was a huge hit at the box office and was loved by fans all over the world.

3. The Tree of Life (2011)

The Tree of Life saw Brad Pitt take on the lead role alongside Jessica Chastain, Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Kari Matchett in pivotal roles. The film was a simple yet powerful story of the journey one has towards finding their real self. Many critics praised the film for its powerful plotline and approach towards dealing with existentialism.

4. Birdman (2014)

Academy Award-winning film, Birdman is among the most acclaimed films of the last decade. The film starred Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, and Andrea Riseborough in pivotal roles. The film traced the story of an actor who is going through a phase of an existential crisis after a shot at instant fame all thanks to the internet.

5. Synecdoche, New York (2007)

Synecdoche, New York was a critically acclaimed film starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Samantha Morton, Michelle Williams, Catherine Keener and Emma Watson in major roles. The film showcased the flipside of fame through the eyes of a theatre director going through a series of events that make him question his purpose in life.

