'The Christmas Sitters' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Holiday Movie

The Christmas Sitters cast will bring forth the story of a blooming romance in a Holiday mishap to life. The upcoming Christmas special television film is the story of two parents who, as a result of a delayed return flight back, end up double booking their respective friends as baby sitters for their children back home. The twist in the film will come from the fact that the two characters are incompatible with each other. As the film progresses, opposites will be seen attracting to each other and it will probably turn into a romantic relationship in the end. The film is an ionTV exclusive holiday movie. The article that will follow will contain the names that make up the cast of The Christmas Sitters to the extent that is known.

'The Christmas Sitters' trailer

1) Mellisa Ordway as the mother

Mellisa Ordway will be seen as the mother to the two kids in The Christmas Sitters. Her character will be the one who will end up calling Mays' Nora when a return flight to their home will get delayed. Ordway has previously worked in presentations like the one season of Hollywood Heights that aired on Nit@Nite in 2012. She is more famous for her character of Abby Newman from The Young and The Restless.

2) Justin Gaston as the father

Justin Gaston, the American singer-songwriter, model and actor, will also be seen as one of The Christmas Sitters characters. Gaston was previously known for his participation in the sixth season of Nashville Star. The actor is also known for playing the role of Ben Rogers on Days of Our Lives for less than four months. Gaston will be seen as the father to the two kids who will make a call to his brother in a time of crisis. Gaston and Ordway are a couple in real life as well.

3) Tristin Mays as Nora

The first in the list of actors that make up the cast of The Christmas Sitters is Tristin Mays, who will star as the mother's lawyer friend, Nora, in the film. Nora will end up getting a call from her friend in order to take care of her children and their one dog. Judging by the trailer that can be found above, it appears as if she will be the first one to reach the house. Tristin Mays is more popularly known as Riley Davis from the successful US-based television show, MacGyver. She is also known for her supporting role in The Wedding Ringer, a 2015 film that features the likes of Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory, Josh Gad and Kevin Hart.

4) Nathan Owens as Max

In the upcoming Christmas film, Nathan Owens of Days Of Our Lives fame will be seen pas Max. Max is essentially the father's half brother and appears to be the second incompatible baby sitter who will find his way to the house after a call similar to the one that went to Nora. Nathan Owens is also known for his work as Jesse Morgan from Devious Maids.

5) Chris Soules as Nora's associate

The third member of The Christmas Sitters cast list is American Reality Television personality, Chris Soules. Soules will be making his feature film debut with the upcoming holiday television film. Soules made his television debut with the nineteenth season of The Bachelor and then went on to feature in the tenth season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman. Soules will most be seen as Nora's colleague in the film.

