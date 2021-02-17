Ruth E Carter, Academy Award Winning Costume Designer, To Receive Star On 'Walk Of Fame'

Long time costume designer Ruth E Carter, who became the first African American to win the "Academy Award for Best Costume Design" for Marvel's blockbuster film Black Panther, will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Walk of Fame comprises more than 2,500 stars embedded in the sidewalks along with some blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. The stars are permanent monuments to celebrate the achievement of a mix of musicians, actors, directors etc across the entertainment industry.

Ruth E Carter will be awarded the star on the Walk of Fame on Feb 25 at 11:30 am. The official Twitter account of the Hollywood Walk of Fame shared a tweet on Tuesday night saying, "Motion Picture Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame via a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 11:30 am on http://walkoffame.com #walkoffame #Coming2America @ZamundaRoyals @primevideo". Take a look at the announcement made by Walk of Fame below.

Ruth E Carter's movies and more

Ruth E Carter has been nominated for the "Academy Award for Best Costume Design" a total of three times in her career that spans more than 30 years. She has previously been nominated for creating the looks for Spike Lee's film Malcom X and Steven Spielberg's historical drama film Amistad. She finally won her first Oscar in 2018 for Marvel's Black Panther.

Ruth E Carter's costumes in Marvel's Black Panther were inspired by many traditional African garments, including those of the Maasai and Ndebele people. Ruth travelled to southern Africa for inspiration for her designs and received special permissions to incorporate various traditional designs in her costumes for the film. Black Panther went on to become a blockbuster and a phenomenon due to its cultural touches.

Black Panther was also the first Marvel film to be led by a person of colour, Chadwick Boseman, who's tragic demise last year shook all of Hollywood, following his four-year private battle with cancer. The film was also revered for featuring a virtually all-black cast with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and others. Ruth E Carter's movies also include other notable works like Clockers, Summer of Sam, Daddy Day Care, Serenity and many more. Take a look at a post shared by Ruth on her Instagram handle for her upcoming film, Coming 2 America, below.

