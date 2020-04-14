Taika Waititi Refutes Rumours Of Silver Surfer's Appearance In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Taika Waititi has evidently become a fan favourite after he directed Thor: Ragnarok which was loved by both fans and critics alike. The actor-filmmaker is now gearing up to direct the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise which has had a number of rumours surrounding it ever since it was announced back in 2019. Rumours about the iconic Marvel character Silver Surfer making an entrance in the MCU through Thor: Love And Thunder were floating around the internet, but Taika has now rubbished the rumours.

Taika Waititi talks about Thor: Love And Thunder

Taika Waititi recently held an at-home screening for Thor: Ragnarok which fans could join in through Instagram Live. During this live stream, many fans also asked a number of questions to Taika Waititi about the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. It was previously revealed that actor Christian Bale will be appearing in the film in a negative role, fans were quick to speculate that he will be essaying the character of Silver Surfer. But, Taika denied those rumours saying that Silver Surfer will not be making an appearance in the film at all. But, he chose to not speak about Christian Bale's negative character at all.

Besides this, the actor-filmmaker revealed that there are four scripts ready for Thor: Love And Thunder. He expressed his creative process for the film to be in similar lines with what fans have been asking. Taika Waititi also revealed a few details about his own character in the MCU, Korg. He revealed that Korg is destined to be alone in the MCU as he once loved someone and lost it deeply. While going through an overlook for hi scripts for Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi ended up showing a fake draft which brings back Tony Stark's character in the MCU.

