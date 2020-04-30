Kid Sets Up 'joke Stand' To Cheer People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Wins Ryan Reynolds' Heart

With the threat of coronavirus pandemic looming over the world, a six-year-old boy decided to lighten everyone's mood by setting up a ‘joke stand’. Callaghan McLaughlin, who lives in Canada, set up a ‘drive-by walk-by joke stand’ in his driveway wherein he tells jokes to people for free. From one-liners to knock-knock jokes, the little boy drops laughter bombs from a particular book to brighten the mood of the passerby.

The six-year-old shot to viral fame after his mother took to Instagram to share a photo of him sitting behind his ‘joke stand’. The post to the internet by storm in no time. The caption of the post read, “Please drive by and hear a joke from this kid”. As the post started making rounds on social media, the six-year-old managed to catch even Ryan Reynolds' attention.

READ: 'Surprisingly Cute': Princess Diana's Old Video Of Racing At School Event Breaks Internet

READ: Mumbai Police Shares Hilarious Lockdown Meme On Instagram, Netizens Say, "yes Sir"

‘You are a blessing’

With hundreds of likes and re-shares on various social media platforms, the six-year-old has been praised for his ‘kindness’. While some netizens called his initiative “precious”, others called it “amazing”. Once the internet user wrote, “Adorable. Here’s one for this great young man. ‘What did one wall say to the other wall? I’ll meet you at the corner!’”. Another user wrote, “What a sweet thing to do. You are a blessing”.

READ: Good News: 101-year-old Woman Born During 1918 Flu Pandemic Recovers From COVID-19

As the picture started making rounds across social media platforms, the six-year-old was also lauded by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, several people on Twitter said that the world needs more people like Callaghan.

Hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2020

The world needs more Callaghan's. — Paul Thibeault (@paulmthibeault) April 25, 2020

What a super ingenious idea! Cool kid! — Donna (@yeohdonna) April 26, 2020

Darn brilliant idea. Well done! — SlateWoods (@SlateWoods) April 25, 2020

He is so awesome. Good on him. ❤️ — Mary-Lynn (@MaryLyn86125639) April 26, 2020

READ: Kerala: Thazhekkode Village Panchayat To Reward People For Abiding COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

READ: US: 7-year-old Boy Wears A Suit For Online Class, Netizens Say 'send Resume, He's Hired'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.