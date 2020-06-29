Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Crashes 'X-Men' Reunion, Says 'that Fell Apart Quicky'; Watch

Ryan Reynolds topped his quirk game as he crashed an X-Men reunion. The film completed 20 years this year, so the actors came together in a virtual reunion. Ryan Reynolds also roped in some new faces. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ryan Reynolds crashes X-Men reunion

The cast of the 2000 superhero film X-Men came together for a video call reunion. After a while, Ryan Reynolds makes an unexpected appearance. The Deadpool actor invited actors who played the role of the Professor and Jean Grey in the reboot X-Men films. The stars had met for Global Citizen's Global Goal Unite Concert.

The video opens with Huge Jackman, who states that it is been two decades to their first X-Men film, and Sir Patrick Stewart says, “…not judging by Halle (Berry)”. Looking at Famke Janssen, Jackman says that he “should have dressed up a little bit more”. Ryan Reynolds makes his appearance at this point and steals the limelight. As he enters, Ian McKellen, who is known for his character of Magneto in the film franchise, leaves the video chat.

Reynolds reminisces their film and is reminded that he ''came later in the fourth X-Men film, and not the 2000 film''. This is when he says that he has brought in some guests and James McAvoy, who is known for films like Split, Glass, Wanted, and The Chronicles of Narnia. He joins the video call along with Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with her character of Sansa Stark in the fantasy show Game of Thrones. The caption on the video post said, "The X-Men might be here with us today, but the TRUE superheroes are all the frontline health care workers, scientists, and Global Citizens taking action for a more equitable future. Thanks for stopping by, @thehughjackman, @sirpatstew, @halleberry, @vancityreynolds, @jamesmcavoyrealdeal, @sophiet, @lievschreiber, and Famke Janssen! Join them and support the fight against COVID-19 here: glblctzn.me/unitetoday. #GlobalGoalUnite."

Reynolds makes a joke about the timelines of X-Men, as McAvoy plays the role of Professor X, which was earlier played by Stewart, and Turner plays the role of Jean Grey, which was played by Famke Janssen. In the end, everyone leaves for different reunions and Liev Schreiber connects with the only remnants, Reynolds and Jackman. X-Men featured James Marsden, Bruce Davison, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Ray Park, and Anna Paquin in the supporting roles.

