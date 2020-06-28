Ryan Reynolds' 'Mississippi Grind' And Other Memorable Films About Gambling

Quick links:
Ryan Reynolds has, in recent years, grown synonymous with his successful film franchise Deadpool and in some ways evidently embodied the character of the foul-mouthed wisecracking Wade Wilson, which reflects upon his films like 6 Underground, The Hitman's Bodyguard and various others. But the actor has worked in a number of other films from various genres which may have gone under the radar over the years. Back in 2015, the actor had featured in a comedy-drama film revolving around gambling titled Mississippi Grind. Read below to know about the film along with various other films based on gambling.
Mississippi Grind featured the duo Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn embarking on a road trip down South to a New Orleans poker game in hopes of a big pay off. The film was co-written and co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film is considered to Reyolds' best cinematic performance to date as he explores the depth of a poker player and the desperation to win big. Mississippi Grind has an IMDB score of 6.4.
Source: Still from Mississippi Grind
The 1998 Matt Damon starrer revolves around him placing high bets and trying to dodge higher debts. Damon's character (Mike McDermott) ends up losing a big sum of money in a poker game against a Russian gangster. Mike then leaves the poker scene behind and decides to take over the man who is responsible for his financial disaster. Rounders is also a critically acclaimed film, with a 7.3 rating on IMDb.
In Win It All actor Jake Johnson plays the character of Eddie who ends up losing a big sum of money in gambling which he did not own in the first place. Eddie agrees to safe keep a duffle bag full of cash for a friend who is heading to the prison. Eddie gives into his gambling addiction and ends up losing all the cash. The plot takes a steep left turn when Eddie comes to know that his friend will be returning back from prison sooner than expected. This prompts him to find a way to gamble and 'Win It All' back. The film stands at an IMDB score of 6.2.
