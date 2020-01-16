Season Three Of spy Thriller 'Killing Eve' Set To Release This Summer In UK

Killing Eve, the Baffta award-winning British spy thriller television series that aired its season two in the UK in the summer of 2019 is confirmed to release its season three. According to sources, the show is likely to land in the UK in June 2020.

The streaming service BBC has reportedly acquired the show for UK audience and as with previous seasons, the show is expected to be released in April first on BBC America, and later to be premiered in the UK. The third season features a brand-new showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote and a new head writer for the new season, executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge told the media. He said that the team could sleep soundly knowing that these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands.

Eve and Villanelle to make a comeback

Eve and Villanelle have officially been declared to make a comeback on the show while it hasn’t been ascertained if the fans can expect Jodie Comer in the fresh season breakthrough. The reports also suggest that Sandra Oh will also return as MI6 agent Eve Polastri to surprise the fans. She had remained dead in the previous two seasons. According to sources, Fiona Shaw is also likely to return as MI6 operative Carolyn Martens as is Eve's husband Niko Polastri, played by Owen McDonell in the season 3.

Trailer is rumoured to drop in by March

Not just that, Villanelle's handler Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia), Jess (Nina Sosanya) and wiz-kid Kenny Stowton (Sean Delanay) will reportedly have a rerun for season 3. The trailer is rumoured to drop in by March, although it hasn’t been confirmed by the resources yet. Last year, the prevue featured by the end of May wrapping up the series in a spine-chiller.

It's unpredictable to reveal what the season three of Killing Eve would be like as the show has already deviated from the books immensely creating ripples amongst the fans with respect to gender-switching characters, inventing completely new ones, or completely changing canon relationships. However, the reports suggest that the upcoming season might tie some of the loose ends and focus on whether or not Eve survives, and portraying Villenelle on a revenge mission after being manipulated by Martens into killing Aaron Peel.

