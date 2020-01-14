Scarlett Johansson Starrer 'Black Widow' Special Look Revealed; Fans Feel Blessed

Marvel Studios revealed a special look of their upcoming film Black Widow. Fans were reportedly waiting for a standalone Black Widow film with Scarlett Johansson ever since her introduction in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Now, ten years later, in 2020, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow is all set to face her troubled past as revealed by the trailer.
The one and a half minute long special look revealed by Marvel Studios today has given a glimpse of what the adventure sci-fi film will be all about, showcasing some key plot points. Ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reportedly hold a special place for Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Black Widow as she was the part of the original Avengers team-up film which released back in 2012. Now, fans are pouring in some heartfelt reactions to the special look for Black Widow. Check them out below -
“Family. Back together again.” Watch this brand-new special look at Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/UbrJW7xfpZ— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 14, 2020
Academy Award Nominee Scarlett Johansson— ladykate (@ladyckate) January 14, 2020
Academy Award Nominee Florence Pugh
Academy Award Winner Rachel Weisz
Golden Globe Nominee David Harbour#BlackWidow cast are so powerful🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wxu04NndX5
I AM SCREAMING THEY ARE WEARING THEIR WHITE SUITS! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/KLJwabhZ6j— amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) January 14, 2020
📸 | God is a woman and her name is Natasha Romanoff ♥️♥️#BlackWidow special look now trending worldwide pic.twitter.com/W9g3hqJnPT— Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) January 14, 2020
natasha and the red widow bites. i feel blessed #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/2iMU6wubGD— sasha 𐋀💋 (@quinnftwidow) January 14, 2020
Three Oscar nominations this morning between them.— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 14, 2020
Tonight a reminder they’re co-starring in one of this year’s biggest and most anticipated movies.#BlackWidow, on the big screen 5/1 pic.twitter.com/KQkOkGuPro
