Scarlett Johansson Starrer 'Black Widow' Special Look Revealed; Fans Feel Blessed

Marvel Studios revealed a special look of their upcoming film Black Widow. Fans were reportedly waiting for a standalone Black Widow film with Scarlett Johansson ever since her introduction in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Now, ten years later, in 2020, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow is all set to face her troubled past as revealed by the trailer.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson's best red carpet looks that you need to check out now!

The one and a half minute long special look revealed by Marvel Studios today has given a glimpse of what the adventure sci-fi film will be all about, showcasing some key plot points. Ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reportedly hold a special place for Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Black Widow as she was the part of the original Avengers team-up film which released back in 2012. Now, fans are pouring in some heartfelt reactions to the special look for Black Widow. Check them out below -

Black Widow special look

“Family. Back together again.” Watch this brand-new special look at Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/UbrJW7xfpZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 14, 2020

Also read: Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Fan reactions to Black Widow special look

Academy Award Nominee Scarlett Johansson

Academy Award Nominee Florence Pugh

Academy Award Winner Rachel Weisz

Golden Globe Nominee David Harbour#BlackWidow cast are so powerful🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/wxu04NndX5 — ladykate (@ladyckate) January 14, 2020

Also read: Scarlett Johansson almost played a character in THESE films, check out

I AM SCREAMING THEY ARE WEARING THEIR WHITE SUITS! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/KLJwabhZ6j — amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) January 14, 2020

Also read: Chris Evans helped Scarlett Johansson avoid wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globes

📸 | God is a woman and her name is Natasha Romanoff ♥️♥️#BlackWidow special look now trending worldwide pic.twitter.com/W9g3hqJnPT — Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) January 14, 2020

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Scarlett Johansson make it to the Best Dressed list

natasha and the red widow bites. i feel blessed #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/2iMU6wubGD — sasha 𐋀💋 (@quinnftwidow) January 14, 2020

Three Oscar nominations this morning between them.

Tonight a reminder they’re co-starring in one of this year’s biggest and most anticipated movies.#BlackWidow, on the big screen 5/1 pic.twitter.com/KQkOkGuPro — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 14, 2020

Image Courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.