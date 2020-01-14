The Debate
Scarlett Johansson Starrer 'Black Widow' Special Look Revealed; Fans Feel Blessed

Hollywood News

Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' will hit the silver screen on May 1, 2020. Now, fans are reportedly loving the special look revealed by Marvel Studios.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
scarlett johansson

Marvel Studios revealed a special look of their upcoming film Black Widow. Fans were reportedly waiting for a standalone Black Widow film with Scarlett Johansson ever since her introduction in Iron Man 2 back in 2010. Now, ten years later, in 2020, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow is all set to face her troubled past as revealed by the trailer.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson's best red carpet looks that you need to check out now!

The one and a half minute long special look revealed by Marvel Studios today has given a glimpse of what the adventure sci-fi film will be all about, showcasing some key plot points. Ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reportedly hold a special place for Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Black Widow as she was the part of the original Avengers team-up film which released back in 2012. Now, fans are pouring in some heartfelt reactions to the special look for Black Widow. Check them out below - 

Black Widow special look

Also read: Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Fan reactions to Black Widow special look

Also read: Scarlett Johansson almost played a character in THESE films, check out

Also read: Chris Evans helped Scarlett Johansson avoid wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globes

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Scarlett Johansson make it to the Best Dressed list

Image Courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

 

 

Published:
