'Scoob!' To Release In Theaters And Digitally Together At International Markets

Scoob! is a computer-animated comedy-mystery film. It is based on the popular Scooby-Doo franchise. The movie skipped its theatrical release and was out digitally on May 15, 2020, in the United States of America and Canada. Now it is reported the Scoob! is set to hit the theatres in some international markets despite missing the North American box office. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Scoob!' Will Debut On Digital Platforms Instead Of Releasing In Theatres In May

Scoob! to hit theatres and PVOD together

According to a report in a daily, Scoob! distribution company Warner Bros. has confirmed that the movie will have a combined theatrical release and premium video on demand outing in some overseas markets. The strategy was also recently put in action by Universal studios, as it plans to release animated film Trolls World Tour in the United Kingdom cinemas as soon as they reopen.

The movie is scheduled to release worldwide starting from France, Holland and Switzerland. Scoob! release date there is July 8, 2020. Scoob! will be available via PVOD in Australia and New Zealand from Wednesday. Additional, it will roll out in cinema halls globally over the summer. The movie is also available on HBO Max in the US.

As per reports, cinemas reopened in France on June 22, 2020, and the theatres sold between 850,000 and 900,000 admissions through Sunday. It is said to be 50% less than the average week in June. However, it is still a commendable turnout looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and the evident confidence among the people to return to cinemas.

Also Read | As 'Scoob!' Releases, First Five Minutes Of The Film Is Available For Free; Watch Here

Ron Sanders, president of worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment and executive vice president of international business operation for Warner Bros. talked about the upcoming release. He said that their decision to release Scoob! as an in-home offering in May came during an unprecedented time in history. Sanders mentioned that they are delighted by the success of the movie and the way it was embraced by long-time fans of this iconic character, families and children. He stated that following Scoob!'s strong domestic debut, their international strategy will combine both theatrical and in-home release to make it easily accessible to worldwide audiences.

Also Read | 'Scoob! Trailer' Will Take All The 90's Kids On A Nostalgic Ride; Watch Video

Also Read | Scoob! Trailer: Who Are The Voice Actors Behind These Iconic Characters?

About Scoob!

Directed by Tony Cervone, Scoob! is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film franchise. The voice cast features Frank Welker as the title character with Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Zac Efron as Fred Jones, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake. Besides the gang, Scoob! cast also features Mark Wahlberg as Brian /Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong as Dynoumutt, Dog Wonder and Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman.

Scoob! plot shows Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this "dogpocalypse", the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Scoob! received mix reviews from the critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.