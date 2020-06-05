'Defending Jacob' Filming Locations: Find Out Where Chris Evans' First Show Was Filmed

Defending Jacob is an Apple TV+ show that marks the small-screen debut of Chris Evans. The Avengers: Endgame star will be seen playing the role of a father in this murder mystery. Defending Jacob is based on a novel of the same name by William Landay. It released on Apple TV+ on April 22, 2020. The television show follows Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as they portray a couple whose son is accused of murdering his classmate. Now they find themselves in a precarious position of having to prove their son’s innocence to the law.

Defending Jacob filming locations

While the story of Defending Jacob is set in the city of Newton, Massachusetts, the show has been filmed in various US cities and in Mexico. This Apple TV+ show does a commendable job of depicting the setting of the novel. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder 'where has Defending Jacob been filmed?'

Where is Defending Jacob filmed?

Massachusetts

The suburban city of Newton is a combination of thirteen villages and it forms the primary setting of the show. The show was filmed in Cold Spring Park in Newton in April 2019. In addition, the Zervas Elementary School in Waban was a Defending Jacob filming location as well.

As per few media sources, the village of Newton Highlands and the University of Massachusetts Amherst Ida Campus were also occupied by the crew for a short while. The Watertown Police Station is briefly shown in the show. Plus, the cast and crew were also seen filming at Coolidge Square and Deluxe Town Diner on 627 Mount Auburn Street. The neighbourhood scenes have been shot in the town of Needham. Chris Evans was also spotted in Belmont with his crew members. The video was later posted on the actor's Twitter fan page. In Belmont, Defending Jacob filming was carried out on Ivy Road, Lawrence Lane, and Richmond Road.

Mexico

The production team also went to Riviera Nayarit in Mexico. Actor Chris Evans was spotted by locals during the Defending Jacob shoot there. The production unit took full advantage of Riviera Nayarit’s beautiful natural scenery. According to reports on a media portal, several scenes were filmed by the crew in the residential-resort community of Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico.

