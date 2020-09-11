BLACKPINK’s Rosé Shares Fav Selena Gomez Song As Latter Wishes To Spend New Year With Them

K-pop group BLACKPINK and international pop sensation Selena Gomez have released their collaboration song, Ice Cream and the MV has crossed the 10 million views mark on YouTube in just two hours. The peppy MV stars all the members- Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Selena Gomez dressed in pinks, yellows and blues. The track has been setting records in terms of views, as per reports in Soompi. Apart from coming together for Ice Cream MV, the two international stars recently revealed in an interview, how they have been acquainted with each other long before the collaboration.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's friendship

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream MV has made its entry into the Billboard Hot 100 and a new record for the girl group. On the other hand, the song has been Selena’s 25th top 40, as per reports in Billboard. The two groups shared video calls and several virtual sessions before putting Ice Cream song together, as per reports in Soompi, a Korean news portal. After the release, they have even attended several interviews regarding the success of the song, one of which was with RADIO.COM. During the interview, the girls revealed how they have been a fan of each other.

Talking about the success and collaboration of Ice Cream MV which has received over 222 million and counting views, Selena Gomez revealed that her choreographer was the one who introduced the star to the four-member girl group. She added that her favourite of all time is Kill This Love and How You Like That. She also loves three or more songs from the group.

BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals favourite

On the other hand, Rose exclaimed that her favourite song of Selena is Good For You. The members gushed that they would have been great friends if not for the coronavirus situation. Selena Gomez added that she feels like she has found friends in them, despite not meeting each other.

Selena Gomez's post lockdown plan

Selena Gomez also mentioned that if she can travel during New Year’s, she would want to spend it with them. Earlier in an interview, Rose of BLACKPINK had also revealed that the group has been a fan of Selena since forever. The interview of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK ended on a high with each of them complimenting their work so far.

Watch MV-

