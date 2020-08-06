'Selling Sunset' Season 3's Promo Reveals Chrishell's Divorce; Here's All You Need To Know

Selling Sunset is an American reality show on Netflix. The show revolves around residential properties in Los Angeles and tracks the group of agents who navigate in their personal and professional lives. The first and the second season received praises by the audience and the third season will be releasing on August 7, 2020.

However, one of the main cast members from the show, Chrishell Hartley, now Chrishell Stause and her husband Justin Hartley are headed for a divorce before season 3. Here’s everything you need to know about their separation.

All you need to know about Chrishell Stause’s divorce

The couple Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley had been married for two years. Justin Hartley’s ex-wife stated that the couple is separating due to their differences. The issue came into light when Chrishell Stause gave fans a peek into her personal life during the Season 2 finale of Selling Sunset and revealed it in Season 3, that the couple were heading for a divorce.

Selling Sunset Season 3 Promo

The Selling Sunset Season 3 promo starts with The Oppenheim Group getting more listings. They reveal that this time the group will be selling bigger houses and will also be getting bigger commissions. Selling Sunset Season 3 promo also revealed that Christine Quinn will be taking wedding vows with Christian. Along with the celebrations of Christine's wedding, the story will also be focusing on Chrishell Stause's divorce and breakdown.

'Selling Sunset' cast reaction on Chrishell Hartley & Justin Hartley's divorce

Actor Amanza Smith, who’s also one of the cast members of Selling Sunset said that she was shocked by the news of Chrishell Stause’s divorce. Another co-star, Mary Fitzgerald revealed that Chrishell Stause never saw the divorce coming and she sort of blindsided her husband.

One of her co-workers, Christine Quinn, also said that the couple was facing communication issues and that they were going through therapy together. While many looked up to Chrishell Stause and her husband as couple goals and loved how there were so perfect together, some of their Selling Sunset co-stars revealed that they were shell shocked when they heard their news of separation.

