Shakti Mohan Can Gracefully Sport Shimmery Outfits And These Photos Are A Proof

Shakti Mohan is evidently known by her fans for her amazing dancing skills. The celebrity dancer-choreographer has entertained her audiences with various dance forms and performances. But besides being am influential dancer, Shakti Mohan is also evidently well versed with fashion.

Shakti can be seen flaunting some of the best outfits on her Instagram where she enjoys a massive following of over 7 million. Be it sporting casual clothes or flash her looks in ethnic outfits, Shakti Mohan evidently does it all. But one standout theme in her outfit collection on Instagram is one where she is sporting shimmery outfits. Check out some of the best shimmery outfits sported by Shakti Mohan below -

Shakti Mohan's best shimmery outfits

Shakti Mohan had recently posted a photo where she could be seen sporting a shimmery saree which featured heavy embroidery work. She completed her look with an equally shimmery necklace, earrings and bangles. Check out the post below -

Besides the photo above, Shakti Mohan had also posted a photo where she could be seen sporting a maroon shimmery dress. The outfit featured a shimmery top coupled with a plain maroon gown. Check out Shakti Mohan's look below -

In a fun photo posted by Shakti Mohan on her Instagram, she can be seen in a joyous mood sporting a shimmery outfit. Shakti Mohan sported a full sleeves golden top coupled with a golden lehenga with a floral design which gave her an elegant look. Check it out below -

