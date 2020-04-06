Shazam Director David Sandberg Shares New Horror Short Film On Twitter, Watch

David Sandberg impressed the audiences with his movies like Annabelle: Creation, Closet Space, Lights Out and Shazam among others. Sandberg introduced Shazam with his stand-alone movie in the DCEU in 2019 and left fans speechless. Take a look at the horror movie she shot and released while in quarantine.

Shazam! director shares horror short he made while self-isolating

While everyone in the world is in self-quarantine and spending their time watching different contents on different OTT platforms, David Sandberg has shot and released his own horror short film for the fans to enjoy - all while self-isolating! The horror short film is named Shadowed and stars Shazam director’s wife Lotta Losten. Take a look at the movie here below.

Made a new 3 minute horror short, 'Shadowed', together with @lottalosten because what else are we going to do while stuck indoors.



YouTube: https://t.co/o7EPpTjwpq

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Shazam director, David Sandberg took to his Twitter account to share this amazing film which he shot, edited and directed all on his own with the help of his wife, Lotta Losten. The Shazam director and Lotta Losten have an impressive background with horror short films. The talented duo has previously collaborated for David Sandberg’s 2013 film Lights Out.

Lights Out went to become David’s feature debut film in 2016. Talking to an International media portal, David Sandberg explained how Lights Out became an overnight sensation and how producers, managers and agents wanted to talk to him all of a sudden after the film released. The Shazam director concluded by saying all of it was really insane. Now fans will see whether his new short film Shadowed will leave the same impact on the viewers.

