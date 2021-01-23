'Sightless' Ending Explained - Learn About Madelaine Petsch Starrer Horror Thriller

Sightless is a 2020 horror thriller film starring Riverdale actor Madelaine Petsch as Ellen Ashland and Alexandar Koch as Clayton. The movie tells the story of a young classical violinist who is blinded in a violent attack one night. Soon, she realises that the reality she was getting accustomed to post-attack is make-believe. She must fight back to escape her new reality and the people that are pulling her into it. The movie is known for its resemblance with some of the greatest horror thrillers yet its ending leaves the viewers stumped. Here's a detailed look at Sightless ending.

Sightless Ending Explained

One night, classical violinist Ellen becomes prey to a brutal attack in the middle of the street. She wakes up disoriented in a hospital bed, finding out that she lost her eyesight. She wakes up again, now in an apartment in Seattle with no memory of how she ended up there. There, she gets introduced to a kind man. She later finds out that her brother has arranged for the man as her caregiver. Clayton, her caregiver, helps her get accustomed to her new reality and their friendly banter quickly fizzles into love. The romantic film soon turns into horror when the next-door neighbour, Lana, invites herself into the apartment and warns her to not trust anyone. Before making a run to the exit, she turns to say "it's him".

Rightfully so, Ellen realises that she truly cannot trust anyone as whatever she experiences throughout the film is taken with a pinch of salt by the police. Frustrated by her fate, she decides to take her life by jumping off the balcony. This is where the movie takes a serious turn when she realises that her eight-feet fall lands her into what seems like a soundstage instead of concrete land, with speakers embedded on the wall blazing sounds of the truck horns and car alarms. She soon realises that the apartment she lived in was a fake set up and the city noises were just audios that were a part of the make-believe. As fishy as it is, Clayton reassures her that it is all part of her recovery plan. Exasperated, Ellen clocks Clayton over the head and steals his keys to run into the next-door apartment, only to figure out that that was also a fake setup. She speedily travels deeper into the building and soon discovers that every room that she had been a part of, right from the hospital room she was operated in, to the rehabilitation room are just fake walls of her imprisonment.

As she makes her move into the control room, she discovers a bag filled with instruments like taser and canes that led her to this horror captivity. And Lana, the neighbour who warned her of Clayton, is actually his sister. Fortunately, she's not a part of his madness and is willing to help Ellen out of the bird-cage. And so, she tells her of the chemicals Clayton used to blind her and helps her locate it. On her way back, Clayton captures her yet again, ignorant of her counterattack. As she struggles to get out of his reach, she sprays the chemicals right into his eyes, leaving him without sight.

Towards the end, Lana leads her back to safety and reveals who Clayton was and why he did what he did. Lana explains that their mother had died when they were still children, and while Clayton had a hard time dealing with it, he found comfort in Ellen's music. His intention behind blinding her was to be the light for her in darkness as she was for him when he was growing up. He was a mentally disturbed and an emotionally scarred child that made him turn into what he is today. Sightless ends on a hopeful note with Ellen facing her fears and returning to the stage again.

