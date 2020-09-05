'Silverado' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Silverado is an American western film produced and directed by Lawrence Kasdan. The film released in 1985 and was nominated for Best Sound and Best Original Score at the 58th Academy Awards. The film mostly received positive reviews and Silverado is said to be one of the classics of Hollywood Western.

The plot revolves around four strangers, two being brothers, who come together to take down a corrupt sheriff and his gang of thugs that are harassing the people of Silverado. For those who are curious to know who starred in the western classic, have a look at the cast of Silverado:

Also Read | 'Tenet' Ending Explained: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Climax Of The Spy Flick

Source: Still from Silverado

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will Bring New Era In Filmmaking, Hints John David Washington

'Silverado' cast and characters

Scott Glenn as Emmette

Scott Glen as Emmette plays a major role in the cast of Silverado. Emmette is ambushed by three attackers while he is asleep but kills all of them in a gunfight. He takes a detour to meet his brother Jake on his journey to Silverado. He finds a man lying in the desert and takes him along. Emmette is seen battling on horseback in Silverado. Scott Glenn is known for his notable roles in Urban Cowboy, The Bourne Ultimatum and The Silence of the Lambs.

Source: Still from Silverado

Also Read | HBO Looking To Cast Prince Daemon Targaryen For 'House Of The Dragon': Reports

Kevin Costner as Jake

Jake is Emmette's brother played by Kevin Costner. Jake is locked up for killing a man in self-defence. He escapes the jail when his brother Emmette and another man called Paden come to help him escape. He is a skirt-chasing man who draws guns and makes passes with the same enthusiasm. Jake is attracted to a bar hostess named Stella. The Untouchables, A Perfect World, No Way Out and Bull Durham are some of the movies the actor is known for.

Danny Glover as Malachias "Mal" Johnson

Malachias Johnson, also known as Mal, is a slow-burning Black man who won't tolerate much rubbish from the Wild West rednecks. The character is played by Danny Glover. Mal is a cowboy who gets run out by the Sherrif of the town. He joins the group who is headed to Silverado. Danny Glover is known for his films like Lethal Weapons series, The Purple Colour and Predator 2.

Source: Still from Silverado

Kevin Kline as Paden

Paden played by Kevin Kline is an ex-outlaw who is found by Emmett lying alone in the bushes. When his character is introduced, Paden is only wearing his long johns and socks and lying in the desert thirsty. He is robbed in the middle of the desert and left to die. He joins the three men to take down the Sherif.

Paden is put into the same jail as Jake for murdering a man who robbed him. In the end, Paden is made the new Sherrif of Silverado. Kevin Kline is known for his roles in The Big Chill and A Fish Called Wanda.

Source: Still from Silverado

Other actors who featured in the cast of Silverado include Brian Dennehy as Sheriff Cobb, Rosanna Arquette as Hannah, John Cleese, Jeff Goldblum, Linda Hunt and Joe Seneca.

Also Read | Bradley Cooper Calls Awards Season 'meaningless'; Says Filmmaking Is More About 'passion'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.