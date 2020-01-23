Star Trek, Aeon Flux, And Other Best Sci-fi Movies That Every Fan Of The Genre Must-watch

In Hollywood, every genre of cinema is given equal importance be it comedy, horror, action, non-fiction or science fiction. Every director has a strong side, except the geniuses, who can practically make all kinds of movies. Science fiction films are very difficult to make. There are some amazing sci-fi movies that have been produced in Hollywood through the course of history. Check the list here-

If you are a sci-fi lover, here are 5 movies that you would enjoy

Star Trek

Star Trek: The Original Series was the oldest sci-fi TV show ever made. The show had a huge fan base and was loved all across the world. The franchise started making movies from 1979 with Star Trek: The Motion Picture and went on to make 14 instalments till date. It is one of the most successful and influential sci-fi franchise of all times.

Æon Flux

This film was released in 2005 and helmed by Karyn Kusama. The movie was adapted from an American animated action series of the same name that aired on MTV from 1991-1995. The film starred Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas, Jonny Lee Miller, Sophie Okonedo, Pete Postlethwaite, Frances McDormand, etc in the lead roles. This film is based on an assassin who has to kill a high-ranking government official but uncovers a deep conspiracy halfway.

Arrival

This 2016 film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is based on the first alien contact that humans experience. Louise Banks played by Amy Adams is a linguistics expert who with her team has to interpret the language of the aliens. The film received critical acclaim and went on to become a successful sci-fi movie.

Passengers

The 2016 film was directed by Mortem Tyldum starring Chris Prat, Jennifer Lawrence, Laurence Fishbourne, Andy Garcia, etc in the lead roles. The movie circulates around the protagonist who is on a voyage to a distant colony planet but halfway figures out there's something wrong with the hypersleep pods. Chris Pratt's character has to avoid all the disasters that might take apart their ship.

2001: A Space Odyssey

This is easily one of the greatest sci-fi films ever to be made. This 1968 film is directed by none other than the ace director Stanley Kubrick himself. The plot revolves around the Discovery One and its revolutionary supercomputer that seeks a mysterious monolith that first appeared at the dawn of man. This movie is a visual wonder that will play with your senses and judgement.

