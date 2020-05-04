ICC Celebrates Star Wars Day With Witty Tweet, Uploads Unique Video For It: Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all the cricketing action across the globe. Governments of different nations have announced a nationwide lockdown in their respective countries in order to contain the deadly virus. The situation doesn't look very promising right now and it seems like there won't be any cricket played in the near future.

ICC wishes fans on Star Wars day with an interesting Twitter post

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has enhanced its social media game by interacting with fans through different challenges and amusing posts. On Monday, the ICC posted a video on Twitter which is a compilation of fours hit by different batsmen and batswomen. The motive behind this post was to wish the fans on Star Wars Day. In the video, batsmen, as well as, batswomen are seen hitting fours with a lightsaber, which is the weapon of a Jedi in Star Wars. ICC captioned the video with a unique pun and wrote, " May the fours be with you #StarWarsDay".

George Lucas's Star Wars media franchise is celebrated on May 4. The celebration of the Star Wars Day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations. The date was picked because of the pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you".

Coronavirus in cricket: Impact on ICC and BCCI amid India lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted worldwide cricketing activities. It forced ICC to put all proposed international tours on hold till June this year. Among major ICC events, the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia between October and November. However, recent reports suggest that the tournament is likely to be delayed or cancelled if the coronavirus crisis continues to impact ICC’s cricketing schedule.

Apart from ICC, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice as India lockdown continues to remain in effect. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence from March 29. Since the T20 World Cup is currently clouded with much uncertainty at the moment, recent reports also suggest that the IPL 2020 could well take the October window.

