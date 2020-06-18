Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Has His Own Theory On Why Kylo Ren Turned To The Dark Side

Adam Driver had a theory about his own character, Kylo Ren, that was never explored in the final Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. This theory dealt with the backstory of Kylo Ren and explored how he turned to the Darkside of the Force. The crux of Adam Driver's theory was shared in a behind the scene feature created by Magicians writer Lev Grossman.

Adam Driver's theory on Kylo Ren that never made it into Star War: The Rise of Skywalker

In his BTS feature, writer Lev Grossman mentioned that he wanted to learn more about Kylo Ren in Star War: The Rise of Skywalker, but the film never delved into why he turned to the Darkside of the Force. Lev Grossman even discussed Kylo Ren's backstory with Adam Driver, the actor who played Kylo in the sequel trilogy. That is when Adam Driver revealed his interesting theory on Ben Solo’s (Kylo Ren) childhood.

According to Adam Driver's theory on Kylo Ren, both Han Solo and Leia were way too self-absorbed and into this idea of themselves as heroes. Due to this, they were unable to be the attentive parents that young Kylo Ren needed during his dark times. This lack of supervision and neglect caused Kylo Ren to turn to the dark side, as there was no one in his life to stop him from being controlled by Snoke.

While this theory was given by Adam Driver himself, it was never confirmed in The Rise of Skywalker. In fact, The Rise of Skywalker completely lacked any backstory why Kylo Ren became a Dark Jedi. In his feature, Lev Grossman reiterated this fact and added people just assumed that Kylo Ren's childhood was terrible due to the lack of information provided in the sequel trilogy.

JJ Abrams Star War: The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Many felt that the film failed as a good conclusion to the sequel trilogy and some fans ever slammed it for its weak plot points. Several unresolved plot threads were concluded months later in the tie-in novel to the film. However, fans felt like the novel failed to give a proper backstory for Kylo Ren.

