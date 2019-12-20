Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Same-sex Kiss Scene Goes Uncut In China

Star Wars is a popular American epic space opera franchise, which has managed to redefine worldwide pop-culture phenomenon across the globe. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series, and theme-park attractions. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker already achieved a milestone before its release as the film is the only foreign film to be released in China which features a scene showing affection between same-sex couples. Here are the details.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ same-sex scene makes it through China’s audience

Of late, movie enthusiasts across the globe have been open to watch same-sex scenes onscreen as more and more people have voiced their opinions in support of members of the LGBTQ+ community due to the increasing awareness. Seems like the audience of China is now evolving with time, as the recently-released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made it through China’s eagle-eyed censor board. The LGBTQ moment in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes near the film's end when two female members of the resistance are seen kissing each other. However, they are minor characters and are not heavily featured in the film. Reportedly, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the first foreign film released in China which features the affection between same-sex couples. In the recent past, the producer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, JJ Abrams hinted about the scene in the film.

Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been on a pronounced downward trajectory at the China box office. Rise of Skywalker is getting a substantial number of preview screenings across the country. The film earned approximately $1.9 million on Wednesday, according to early local estimates.

