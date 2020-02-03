'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Alternate Script Hints At A Much Darker Film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was deemed to be the weakest entry in the Star Wars saga even though it was meant to be a conclusive film. Director Colin Trevorrow was associated with the ninth film till 2017 before reportedly getting into a creative argument with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. Trevorrow stepped down from the project in September 2017, and the film was then handed over to the creative control of director JJ Abrams. Recently, a few details about the original script started surfacing on social media.

Also read: 'Star Wars': Continuity errors from 'The Rise Of Skywalker' that confused fans

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's original script

The original ninth film was titled to be Star Wars: Duel of Fates which was reportedly had a much darker tone. It was co-written by director Colin Trevorrow himself along with Derek Connolly. The episode nine of the Skywalker saga would primarily revolve around Rey and Kylo Ren trying to put an end to the centuries-old conflict between Jedis and Sith. The script also had great emphasis on the character of Rose Tico, who was unapologetically given screentime of only a minute and 16 seconds in The Rise of Skywalker.

Also read: Star Wars: Major changes made by George Lucas in the 'A New Hope' re-release

The darker tone set by director Colin Trevorrow revolved highly around the character of Kylo Ren who spends the majority of time in conflict with himself. Kylo Ren would also be haunted by the ghost of Luke Skywalker in Darth Vader's old castle. According to Trevorrow's script, Rey's parents' origin was not glanced upon and they were revealed to be nobody specific to the saga, as introduced by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The scrapped script featured an ultimate lightsaber battle between Kylo Ren and Rey which gets interrupted by Luke Skywalker's force ghost.

Also read: Mark Hamill advises fans to not get bad tattoos, fans share 'Star Wars' tattoos instead

Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I’d never kill R2...he just took a bad hit. Happens to all of us. https://t.co/ekGMRUdV2g — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 24, 2020

Also read: 'Star Wars': Some of the most memorable moments from the series that fans won't forget

Also read: Star Wars' Obi-Wan show might only be four episodes long

Image courtesy - Star Wars Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.