Star Wars: Major Changes Made By George Lucas In The 'A New Hope' Re-release

Star Wars: A New Hope was the first film of the worldwide famous franchise. The film initially released in 1977 and introduced iconic characters like Luke, Han Solo, and Princess Leia for the first time. Though the film is viewed as perfect by fans around the globe, George Lucas has himself went back and changed many things from the original film.

Over the years, Star Wars: A New Hope has been re-released multiple times with CGI upgrades, additional dialogues and scenes. Check out some of the major changed from Star Wars: A New Hope.

A New Hope name was given years after the film's release

The now episode four of the Star Wars saga was not titled as A New Hope when it initially released was only Titled Star Wars as George Lucas was not sure if his vision of two trilogies will come true. Every Star Wars film features a title crawl which informs the audience about what has been going on in the cinematic universe. The original title crawl was changed in the 1981 re-release and the film was then titled to be Star Wars: A New Hope.

Image Credit - Star Wars: A New Hope IMDB

CGI monsters were added in 1997

The original 1977 release of the film did not feature the character of Jabba The Hut. George Lucas reportedly loves the use of CGI in films and thus tried to create a monster using stop motion technology back in 1977. But, George Lucas failed to do so due to technological and time constraints.

But in the 1997 re-release of the film, George Lucas finally got to include a CGI monster in the film as he used deleted footage from the original film and patched this additional scene to it. The scene features CGI Jabba The Hut having a conversation with Han Solo. Harrison Ford's body was digitally raised in order to look like he is stepping on the monster's tail.

Image Credit - Star Wars: A New Hope IMDB

Han Solo shot first in the original release

One of the most discussed scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope is Han Solo and Greedo confronting each other at Chalmun's Space Cantina. In the 1977 release, Han Solo shot Greedo first before he could fire back. But this was changed in 1997 release and Greedo can be seen firing first. Han Solo's head was digitally shifted to the right to make it look like he dodged the bullet before firing. This was done by George Lucas as according to him, making Han Solo fire first puts him in a negative light.

Image Credit - Star Wars: A New Hope IMDB

Photo courtesy - Star Wars Instagram

