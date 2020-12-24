Stella Tennant Passes Away At The Age Of 50, Stella McCartney & Others Express Condolences

Popular British model Stella Tennant passed away at the age of 50 on December 22. Her sudden death shocked the entire fashion industry since she was a muse to many eminent designers. She rose to fame during the 1990s and she walked for several designers like Gianni Versace and Alexandra McQueen. Several celebrities took it to social media to express their condolences.

Stella Tennant's death shocks everyone

THE FIRST TIME WE MEET WAS IN 1994 AT YOUR FIRST VERSACE SHOW AND LAST TIME THREE YEARS AGO IN https://t.co/TfotYbSGsw ARE AND WILL BE MY ICON AND YOUR BEAUTY WILL LIVE FOREVER 💔 R.I.P.#stellatennant https://t.co/k8Y8uuKTNb — FRANCESCOGNAMIGLIO (@FRASCOGNAMIGLIO) December 23, 2020

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.



Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Awful news about Stella Tennant. All love to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sEBJDtoVn1 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 23, 2020

Fashion designer Francesco Scognamiglio expressed his condolences to Stella. He wrote that he met Stella Tennant in 1994 at her first Versace show and the last time three years ago. He wrote that she will always remain his icon and her beauty will always live forever.

Gianni Versace also took to Twitter and mourned Stella's death on Twitter. Gianni Versace wrote that Stella was his muse for many years and he will miss her forever. Some of Stella Tennant's other celebrity friends also sent their condolences through Twitter.

My darling Stella, I fucking love you and will miss you so, so terribly. What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless... Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. x Stella pic.twitter.com/IPW9r8Qypu — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) December 23, 2020

Popular fashion designer Stella McCartney also shared a throwback picture with Tennant and sent her condolences. She wrote that she will miss the latter terrible and was shocked to hear her close friend's death news. Calling her an inspiring woman, McCartney expressed she was speechless when she got the news.

Fans mourn Stella Tennant's death

As if the world needs more sad news. RIP Stella. #StellaTennant pic.twitter.com/wYFchIi717 — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) December 23, 2020

So sad to hear one of my absolute favorite models passed away. We were the same age and I’ve always loved her style so much. RIP #stellatennant pic.twitter.com/wtZWgnpXOw — beardyderp - #BLM (@beardyderp) December 23, 2020

If you're patriotic about British Fashion 🇬🇧 you'll know the shock that's rocked the industry this afternoon as the news broke: #StellaTennant, super-model, mother and all round legend (grand daughter of Debo Mitford) has died. She was 50. 💔.Thoughts & prayers for her 4 children pic.twitter.com/XkkdDoz6np — YasminRJH (@YasminRJHenry) December 23, 2020

Apart from Stella Tennant's celebrity friends and musers, her fans also mourned her death. Many of her fans took to Twitter to express their condolences. One Twitter user wrote he was sad to hear about Stella Tennant's death since she was one of her absolute favourite models. Another user tweeted that if one was patriotic about British fashion, they'll know how shocked the industry was when the news of the supermodel's death broke. Stella Tennant was a British model. She was an inspiration to many designers and passed away five days after her 50th birthday.

