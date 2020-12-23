YouTuber Corpse Husband Admits To Struggling With Chronic Illness: 'Gets Overwhelming'

Prominent YouTuber Corpse Husband's Chronic illness has been troubling him for years, as per a recent revelation made by him through his Twitter handle. The tweet has the still-faceless YouTuber admitting to the fact that his yet-to-be-revealed chronic illness is responsible for him being in pain every single day. However, in the concluding sentences of the tweet, the eminent gaming streamer was seen expressing his gratitude to his fans and followers who reached out and expressed their concerns regarding his wellbeing. The tweet can be found below:

YouTuber Corpse Husband's chronic illness:

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

The event that got Corpse Husband's fans worried:

Fans of the YouTuber began expressing their concerns regarding Corpse Husband's health when the YouTuber spoke about an unbearable pain that he was facing during a gaming live stream. The YouTuber was prompt to exit the streaming in question after he received permission from a fellow YouTuber, who said that he can leave the Livestream if he is not feeling up to it. The very same report also said that concerns surrounding Corpse Husband's health had been around for quite some time as the YouTuber reportedly hadn't been acting like himself lately. Shortly after Corpse's exit from the stream, over a hundred thousand tweets from his fans made it to Twitter. The tweets, through which the fans expressed their concerns, made #SelfCareForCorpse trend on #1 spot locally.

Corpse Husband's voice, as per the same report, is a by-product of yet another health condition that he has been dealing with for a major portion of his life. The condition that has caused Corpse Husband's voice to be what it is like is Gastroesophageal reflux disease. Some of the tweets that the fans have made to express their concern for their beloved YouTuber can be found below.

Hey Corpse nothing is more important than your self care okay? We love you, we care about you and we want what’s best for you. #selfcareforcorpse@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt — NATSUKI :) (@N0tsuk1) December 22, 2020

hey @Corpse_Husband you should take care of yourself..you should your health first...you really need this teehee😁❤✨#selfcareforcorpse pic.twitter.com/DhoL9S6JQk — Fabian (@itsfabianbtw) December 22, 2020

Corpse and corpsetwt please take care of yourselves. You are loved and valid. Ily ☺️💖✨ #selfcareforcorpse #corpsetwt pic.twitter.com/QykKl0tinB — v (@AestheticbitchV) December 22, 2020

