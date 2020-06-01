Steve Carell's Astounding Net Worth Shows How He Has 'Mo' Money' But No 'Mo' Problems

Steve Carell is one of the finest actors of the Hollywood film industry and is well-celebrated. The actor is best known for his legendary role of Michael Scott in the TV series The Office. His recent show is a Netflix show named Space Force.

Steve Carell's net worth

Steve Carell has had a fair share of successful movies and TV shows. The actor's net worth as of 2020 is $80 million, as per a leading lifestyle website. This accounts to ₹602 Crores. It also talks about how he got a raise in his earning while he was doing The Office. He allegedly earned about $87,000 per episodes for the first two seasons of the show. The show gained immense popularity, and his character was loved by the fans. Thus, his salary was raised to $175,000 per episode. At the very peak, he also earned $300,000 for each episode of the show. Other than The Office, his monetary inflow also comes from his roles as a producer, writer, and director on the long-running series.

Steve Carell's movies

Steve Carell's first major role in a film was in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which was released in 2004. His later hits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bewitched, Little Miss Sunshine, and Evan Almighty. Steve Carell's other beloved role is the animated character of Gru in the Despicable Me series. While all of the above are his comedy roles, he has also done some serious ones. Movies like Foxcatcher, Freeheld, The Big Short and Beautiful Boy witnessed his serious acting skills.

Steve Carell's TV show roles

Steve also has an elaborate career in TV shows. He has appeared in shows like The Dana Carvey Show, Saturday Night Live, Over the Top, and Just Shoot Me! Finally, he was cast as Michael Scott in the year 2005 in the show The Office. He also recently became a part of The Morning Show as well. His latest is Space Force, which was recently released on Netflix.

Space Force Cast

Space Force cast includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome, along with Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Lisa Kudrow. Steve Carell plays the role of General Mark R. Naird, who is Space Force's first Chief of Space Operations. Lisa Kudrow plays the role of his wife Maggie Naird.

