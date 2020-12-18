Steven Spielberg Quiz: Can You Guess Popular Steven Spielberg Movie Based On Its Plot?

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg is celebrating his 74th Birthday today on December 18. He is considered to be one of the best directors in Hollywood and is often called a 'pioneer'. Some of his famous movies are - The Color Purple (1985), Empire of the Sun (1987), Indiana Jones franchise, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and Jurassic Park (1993). So on the occasion of Steven Spielberg's birthday, here's a quiz based on Steven Spielberg's movies plot:

Steven Spielberg Quiz - Questions

1) Which movie is this - 'A little boy befriends an interesting friend who teaches him much about life'?

ET plot

The Color Purple plot

Empire of the Sun plot

Schindler's List plot

2) Which movie is this - 'This movie about a woman of African descent who finds it hard to find love'?

Schindler's List plot

ET plot

The Color Purple plot

Empire of the Sun plot

3) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the war & showcases the story of two little boys'?

The Color Purple plot

ET plot

Empire of the Sun plot

Schindler's List plot

4) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the Nazi era and showcases how one man helps the Jew population'?

ET plot

The Color Purple plot

Empire of the Sun plot

Schindler's List plot

5) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about a slave ship that is capture by the Americans & it's aftermath'?

Amistad plot

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Minority Report plot

6) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the war & ensuring that no one gets left behind'?

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Minority Report plot

ET plot

7) Which movie is this - 'This movie tries to understand if a non-living thing can feel love as humans do'?

Amistad plot

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Minority Report plot

8) Which movie is this - 'In a world where crime is preventable before it actually happens, one man is bent on questing its authenticity'?

Amistad plot

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Minority Report plot

9) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about a gamer who can win a big fortune'?

Ready Player One plot

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Minority Report plot

10) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the Cold War and about the exchange of spies'?

Ready Player One plot

Saving Private Ryan plot

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot

Bridge of Spies plot

Steven Spielberg Quiz - Answers

The answer is - ET plot The answer is - The Color Purple plot The answer is - Empire of the Sun plot The answer is - Schindler's List plot The answer is - Amistad plot The answer is - Saving Private Ryan plot The answer is - A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot The answer is - Minority Report plot The answer is - Ready Player One plot The answer is - Bridge of Spies plot

