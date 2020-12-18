Steven Spielberg Quiz: Can You Guess Popular Steven Spielberg Movie Based On Its Plot?

Quick links:
Hollywood director Steven Spielberg is celebrating his 74th Birthday today on December 18. He is considered to be one of the best directors in Hollywood and is often called a 'pioneer'. Some of his famous movies are - The Color Purple (1985), Empire of the Sun (1987), Indiana Jones franchise, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and Jurassic Park (1993). So on the occasion of Steven Spielberg's birthday, here's a quiz based on Steven Spielberg's movies plot:
1) Which movie is this - 'A little boy befriends an interesting friend who teaches him much about life'?
2) Which movie is this - 'This movie about a woman of African descent who finds it hard to find love'?
3) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the war & showcases the story of two little boys'?
4) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the Nazi era and showcases how one man helps the Jew population'?
5) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about a slave ship that is capture by the Americans & it's aftermath'?
6) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the war & ensuring that no one gets left behind'?
7) Which movie is this - 'This movie tries to understand if a non-living thing can feel love as humans do'?
8) Which movie is this - 'In a world where crime is preventable before it actually happens, one man is bent on questing its authenticity'?
9) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about a gamer who can win a big fortune'?
10) Which movie is this - 'This movie is about the Cold War and about the exchange of spies'?
