Indrajith Sukumaran Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor & His Work

South Indian superstar Indrajith Sukumaran is celebrating his 41st birthday today on 17th December. He is a well-known singer and actor who has worked in many super hit films. Some of his most successful movies are - Left Right Left (2013), Ezhamathe Varavu (2013), Angels (2014), Amar Akbar Anthony (2015), Lucifer (2019) and Halal Love Story (2020). Though the actor predominantly does Malayalam movies, he has also done movies in many different languages like - Tamil, English, Telugu, and Hindi. So on the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a quiz based on Indrajith Sukumaran's career & life:
1) In which city was the actor born?
2) What relationship does the actor have with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran?
3) In which year did the actor's debut movie - 'Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan' release?
4) Indrajith's blockbuster film 'Meesa Madhavan' was directed by whom?
5) In which movie did the actor play the role of Balu Damodar?
6) In which year did the actor win ' Asiavision Awards - Outstanding Performance of the Year'?
7) Which one of these is the actor's debut Hindi film?
8) Which one of these actors films is written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair?
9) In the film 'Ezhamathe Varavu', who plays the role of Prasad?
10) How many kids does the actor have?
