Indrajith Sukumaran Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor & His Work

South Indian superstar Indrajith Sukumaran is celebrating his 41st birthday today on 17th December. He is a well-known singer and actor who has worked in many super hit films. Some of his most successful movies are - Left Right Left (2013), Ezhamathe Varavu (2013), Angels (2014), Amar Akbar Anthony (2015), Lucifer (2019) and Halal Love Story (2020). Though the actor predominantly does Malayalam movies, he has also done movies in many different languages like - Tamil, English, Telugu, and Hindi. So on the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a quiz based on Indrajith Sukumaran's career & life:

Indrajith Sukumaran Quiz - Questions

1) In which city was the actor born?

Ooty

Banglore

Pondicherry

Thiruvananthapuram

2) What relationship does the actor have with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran?

He is Prithviraj Sukumaran's uncle.

He is Prithviraj Sukumaran's elder brother.

He is Prithviraj Sukumaran's cousin

They are no related.

3) In which year did the actor's debut movie - 'Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan' release?

2008

2004

2003

2010

4) Indrajith's blockbuster film 'Meesa Madhavan' was directed by whom?

Lal Jose

Maneej Premnath

Vineeth

None of the above

5) In which movie did the actor play the role of Balu Damodar?

Runway

Police

Chanthupottu

Pattalam

6) In which year did the actor win ' Asiavision Awards - Outstanding Performance of the Year'?

2004

2003

2010

2013

7) Which one of these is the actor's debut Hindi film?

The Waiting Room

Police

City of Gods

Runway

8) Which one of these actors films is written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair?

Runway

Police

Chanthupottu

Ezhamathe Varavu

9) In the film 'Ezhamathe Varavu', who plays the role of Prasad?

Indrajith

Vineeth

Bhavana

Kavitha Nair

10) How many kids does the actor have?

0 Kids

2 Kids

1 Kid

3 Kids

Indrajith Sukumaran's Trivia & Answers

Indrajith Sukumaran was born on 17 December 1979 in Thiruvananthapuram. Indrajith Sukumaran is the elder brother of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. 'Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan' released in the year 2002. The movie was directed by Lal Jose. This movie was one of the most famous Indrajith Sukumaran's movies. The film is 'Runway'. It released in 2004. The actor won ' Asiavision Awards - Outstanding Performance of the Year' in 2013. His debut Hindi film 'The Waiting Room', directed by Maneej Premnath. It released in 2010. The film is 'Ezhamathe Varavu'. It is a 2013 film which was directed by Hariharan. The role is portrayed by Vineeth. The actor has two daughters.

