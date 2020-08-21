'Sushant Singh Rajput And Abhishek Resurrected My Career With Kai Po Che': Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat recently opened up about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and how the latter helped him in his career. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Chetan Bhagat talked about Sushant and how he rescued him. He further said that after 3 Idiots controversy, people told him that he will be blacklisted and nobody will work with him. However, Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput saved him by making the film Kai Po Che.

Kai Po Che marks the debut of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the movie is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chetan Bhagat mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput represented the aspiration of India. He added people believed that he could make it big in the industry without a lot of connections and therefore believed that if he can then they can do it too. Chetan Bhagat made a comparison between Sushant Singh Rajput and Jessica Lal’s death case. He mentioned that in Jessica’s case, people felt like if a commoner like her cannot get justice, no one else can and this is the reason people are still trying to seek justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, Chetan Bhagat’s new book One Arranged Murder’s book trailer released recently. Talking about his book, Chetan Bhagat said that he moved to the murder genre as he has become less romantic now. He also shared that romance is a big part of people’s lives and this is his observation as a writer. Chetan Bhagat further said that people seek love, they also want money but love is a different feeling for people and it is universal.

Chetan Bhagat and Anupama Chopra-Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Twitter feud

In the recent past, Chetan Bhagat slammed the film critics in context to reviewing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. He also mentioned that one of the film critics tried to destroy his career. Anupama Chopra responded that each time one thinks the discourse could not get ‘lower, it does’. Chetan Bhagat responded by claiming that her husband had ‘publicly bullied’ and ‘shamelessly collected’ all the best story awards and drove him ‘close to suicide.’ He asked where her discourse was then. In another tweet, Chetan Bhagat stated that he did not receive any awards for the story, (officially credited to Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra).

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Many know this, for those new here.

1) 3 Idiots was based on my novel Five Point Someone and my story.

2) The film won every story award that year.

3) I was not given any of those story awards. They took them all.

4) As a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. His body was found in his Bandra home by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi and few others were also in attendance.

