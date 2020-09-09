Sylvia Miles' Birthday: Facts About The Actor's Popular Movie, Crossing Delancey

Sylvia Miles was a well-known actor with two Academy Award nominations. The actor was known for the roles she chose and her acting. She was nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for her amazing roles in Midnight Cowboy and Farewell, My Lovely. Her role in the movie Crossing Delancey was highly appreciated by her fans. On the occasion of Sylvia Miles' birthday, let's know more about the Crossing Delancy cast and some unknown facts.

Crossing Delancey Cast and Interesting Facts About the Movie

Directed by Joan Micklin Silver, the story is about a young lady of Manhattan whose matchmaker helps her find a man. The role of the matchmaker is essayed by Sylvia. The movie, along with her role as an aggressive matchmaker, got positive reviews from the audience. It’s a story about an independent, attractive Jewish woman in her early 30s who wants to settle down with a nice Jewish man. Hannah, the matchmaker lady, helps her find a Jewish man who sells pickle. Isabelle finds a hard time imagining herself with a pickle selling guy and how in the later part she changes her mind about him is a delight to watch. Crossing Delancey cast includes Amy Irving, Reizel Bozyk, Peter Reigert, Sylvia Miles, Jereon Krabbe, George Martin and many more. The role of Hannah in the movie is one of the best to remember by on the occasion of Sylvia Miles' birthday. Take a look at the trailer.

Crossing Delancey trivia

Amy Irving and Peter Reigert, from the Crossing Delancey cast, were also together in a movie named Traffic which released in the year 2000.

The pickle store in the movie named Guss’ Pickles was located below the Delancey street and is has been observed by many that the pickle guys at the corner of the same street have been maintaining the same New York tradition.

The hot dog place where the character Izzy goes on her birthday was The Papaya King located at 86th street, New York.

The apartment building where Jereon Krabbe’s character, Anton Maes, lived is The Asylmere located at 76th Street in Manhattan.

There’s a scene where Isabelle and Bubbie, played by Amy and Reizel respectively, are sitting in a park to meet a wedding matchmaker. One can get a glimpse of her white bag on the ground that has Humphrey/Muskie written on it which was, in fact, the Democratic ticket for 1968. Take a look in the clip.

Reizel Bozyk, the actor from the Crossing Delancey cast, has worked as a leading actress in Yiddish theatre for several years and it is her only English movie.

Sylvia Miles' Birthday: Popular movies of the actor

The Crossing Delancey actor appeared in the movie Murder. Inc in the early 1960s and then a streak of her movies came along. Her roles in Parrish, Pie in the Sky, Violent Midnight, Midnight Cowboy, Farewell, My Lovely, to name a few, were appreciated a lot by the audience. Some of the last movies where she was seen are Go Go Tales, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Japanese Borscht.

